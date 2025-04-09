The Gaza government media office says it “firmly” and “categorically” declines proposals brought forward by Israel with regards to a new aid delivery approach in the enclave.

“These proposals include having Israeli occupation soldiers or private companies affiliated with the occupation directly distribute aid to Palestinian families,” reads a statement issued by the media office.

It added: “We consider it a blatant attempt to falsely legitimise its illegal occupation and to evade its responsibilities as an occupying power.”

Last week, the Israeli military agency which coordinates aid delivery (Cogat) met with United Nations agencies and proposed “a structured monitoring and aid entry mechanism” for Gaza.

“The mechanism is designed to support aid organizations, enhance oversight and accountability, and ensure that assistance reaches the civilian population in need, rather than being diverted and stolen by Hamas,” Cogat posted on X on Sunday.

Earlier, UN chief Antonio Guterres said the organisation “will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles” of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality.