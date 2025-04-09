Manchester City are monitoring Tijjani Reijnders ahead of a big summer rebuild, while Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are at odds over the future of Clément Lenglet. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s January grades | Women’s January grades

TOP STORIES

– Source: Osimhen eyeing move to PL or Juventus

– Real Betis CEO ‘cautiously optimistic’ of signing Antony

– Sources: Inter Miami hold De Bruyne discovery rights

– Delap: Man United to rival Chelsea for Ipswich striker

Tijjani Reijnders could be one of a number of new faces at Man City this summer. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Manchester City will make an offer around €60 million as they try to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, Calciomercato reports. Even though the 26-year-old signed a contract to stay with the Rossoneri until 2030, the finances involved could interest the Serie A giants, while the player is said be keen on making the move to the Premier League. City’s interest in Netherlands international Reijnders comes hot off the back of Pep Guardiola’s side being linked with moves for Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White and Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz earlier this week. Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki has also been added to the mix and is seen as a cheaper alternative to Wirtz. That according to Football Transfers, which claims that Guardiola is looking for an attacking midfielder to replace Kevin De Bruyne. The outlet says that Man City aiming to sign as many as five players so, while Wirtz is somebody they admire, spending €150m on one player could prove too much.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Atlético Madrid are interested in making Clément Lenglet’s loan from Barcelona permanent, but the two clubs are struggling to agree on how much the centre-back is worth, reports Diario Sport. Los Colchoneros are currently staying quiet to delay negotiations, as they want the 29-year-old for almost nothing, while Barça are demanding €10m.

– After reports linked Fikayo Tomori with an exit from AC Milan in the summer, TEAMtalk has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move for the centre-back. That comes with this being a key position for Spurs after injuries to Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin exposed a lack of depth at the heart of Ange Postecoglou’s defence this season.

– Atlético Madrid have made an enquiry about Espanyol winger Javi Puado but talks are at an early stage, according to Relevo. The 25-year-old’s contract comes to an end this summer and Los Colchoneros are just one of a number of teams monitoring the free agent market. Espanyol are trying to renew Puado’s contract, while Sevilla are also interested in signing him.

– The impressive performances of Union Berlin centre-back Diogo Leite have resulted in growing interest from other Bundesliga clubs plus those from Spain and Italy, says Rudy Galetti. Die Eisernen are trying to renew the 26-year-old’s contract with his current deal currently set to expire in 2026.