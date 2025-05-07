BERLIN — Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed Tuesday to be a “very European” leader, with the continent’s other countries hopeful Germany will take on a greater international role.

“I am influenced by my work in the European Parliament, that has shaped me a lot to this day,” Merz said after being elected chancellor by the Bundestag earlier in the day.

On his first full day in office, Merz will head Wednesday to France and then Poland seeking to boost ties with European neighbours in turbulent times.

Europe has sought to present a united front as US President Donald Trump upends long-standing security and diplomatic ties, and in the face of a hostile Russia.

But Germany has for the most part been on the sidelines since the collapse in November of former chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government, with politics all but paralysed as the country awaited a new leader.

Asked how Germany could seek to influence talks on a possible peace deal in the Ukraine war, Merz said there was a “proven format” of Berlin working together with France and Britain.



“Germany has been quite reticent in recent months due to the transition from one government to another,” Merz told public broadcaster ZDF, before adding that he planned to “consult intensively” with London and Paris from now.

“If we can include the Poles, then it will be even better,” he added.

European countries have been worried about being sidelined in talks on the conflict, after Trump’s overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Merz has vowed a crackdown on immigration but he insisted that European neighbours’ views would be “taken into consideration”.

“I will be discussing these issues with both the French president and the Polish prime minister, we want to prepare a European policy together,” he said.