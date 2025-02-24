With the Republic of Congo preparing to launch a new Gas Code and Gas Master Plan to incentivize investment across the natural gas value chain, the participation of investment companies in the country’s energy sector will be a requisite for international companies seeking to navigate complex government and corporate deals.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025, taking place in Brazzaville from March 24-26, will feature the participation of some of the top energy investment firms operating on the continent. Speakers at this year’s event will include Abdullahi Bashir, Group Managing Director, AA&R Investment; Adou Toure, Investment Advisor to the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC); as well as Didier Rault, CEO, World Mining Investment.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société nationales des pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Congo’s regulatory landscape and industry outlook is incentivizing new players to join the market. The country aims to attract fresh investment across the growing oil and gas value chain, with the fiscal and regulatory environment having become increasingly more transparent, making it simpler for companies to invest. As such, the participation of AA&R Investment at this year’s CEIF 2025 is set to showcase the significant role a structured investment environment can play in ensuring a timely and efficient entry for new companies to the country’s energy market.

Congo’s Gas Master Plan aims to advance the country’s gas monetization agenda by catalyzing new infrastructure development, including gas pipelines, processing facilities and gas-to-power plants. The plan also seeks to reduce energy imports and raise electricity access, currently at 50%. With its significant resource base, forward-looking approach to policy implementation and commitment to low-carbon oil and gas, Congo has emerged as a highly attractive investment market. With experience across a wide range of regions and industries, World Mining Investment is well-positioned to leverage its expertise in government and corporate deals to showcase how existing operators and service providers can strengthen their footprint in Congo at CEIF 2025.

With aims to increase financing and guarantees to help unlock private sector investment in Congo’s energy sector, the U.S. DFC’s participation at CEIF 2025 is expected to benefit small businesses and financial service companies seeking to improve supply chains, infrastructure and development in the country. The institution has a rich portfolio of projects across Africa, including the trans-national Lobito Atlantic Railway, which contribute to mobilizing private sector investment and expand access to structured financing mechanisms.

“The participation of investment firms such as AA&R Investment, the U.S. DFC and World Mining Investment at CEIF 2025 is crucial for shaping the future of Congo’s energy sector. Their involvement highlights the growing international confidence in the country’s evolving regulatory framework and abundant natural resources. By bringing together key players in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, the conference is well-positioned to foster collaboration, unlock new investment opportunities and drive sustainable growth in Congo’s energy market,” states Energy Capital&Power Events and Project Director Sandra Jeque.

