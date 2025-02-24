The 2025 IndyCar season begins this weekend on March 2, when drivers start their engines for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on FOX.

Pato O’Ward was declared the winner last year after Josef Newgarden was disqualified.

Which driver will win the weekend in the season opener this year?

Let’s check out the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 24.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2025

Josef Newgarden: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Scott McLaughlin: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Pato O’Ward: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Colton Herta: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Alex Palou: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Will Power: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Scott Dixon: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Christian Lundgaard: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Marcus Ericsson: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Alexander Rossi: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

David Malukas: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Rinus Veekay: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Armstrong: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Santino Ferrucci: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Graham Rahal: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Conor Daly: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Callum Ilott: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Nolan Siegel: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Louis Foster: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Robert Shwartzman: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jacob Abel: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Christian Rasmussen: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!