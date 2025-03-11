Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,898.27 an ounce as of 0501 GMT, while US gold futures firmed 0.1 to $2,902.50
The post Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall; US data awaited appeared first on Gulf Business.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,898.27 an ounce as of 0501 GMT, while US gold futures firmed 0.1 to $2,902.50
The post Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall; US data awaited appeared first on Gulf Business.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co