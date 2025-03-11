The Norwegian Ski Federation has suspended two staff members, including the national team coach, after the governing body admitted that the country’s ski jumping team cheated by manipulating jumpsuits at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim.

The federation said its ski jumping committee requested the suspension of national team coach Magnus Brevig and equipment manager Adrian Livelten after two Norwegian athletes were disqualified Saturday.

Acting general secretary Ola Keul said the suspensions were immediate and would remain until further notice.

“The information that has emerged so far about the events … is so serious that it provides grounds for suspending their employment,” the federation said in a statement Monday.

Stine Korsen, the chair of the ski jumping committee, said Norway would welcome an investigation by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) into the cheating.

“We take this matter very seriously and recognize that equipment has been deliberately manipulated in violation of FIS regulations in order to gain an advantage in the competition,” Korsen said.

Bine Norcic will act as coach while Brevig is suspended, the federation said.