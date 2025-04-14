Image credit: Getty Images

The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has announced several rules for the Hajj pilgrimage, aimed at preserving the safety of pilgrims and enabling them to perform the Hajj rituals with ease, security, and peace of mind.

The five rules, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency, are as follows:

Rule 1: Entry into Saudi Arabia

The Ministry announced that April 13, 2025 (Shawwal 15, 1446 AH), is the final date for Umrah visa holders to enter Saudi Arabia.

Rule 2: Deadline for leaving Saudi Arabia

Umrah visa holders must depart Saudi Arabia by April 29, 2025 (Dhu al-Qi’dah 1, 1446 AH).

Rule 3: Permits required for residents

Starting April 23, 2025 (Shawwal 25, 1446 AH), residents of Saudi Arabia must obtain entry permits from the relevant authorities to enter Makkah.

Residents without the necessary permits will be denied entry and returned to their original location. Exemptions apply to those who:

Hold a work permit for the holy sites issued by the relevant authority

Have a resident ID issued by the city of Makkah

Possess a valid Hajj permit

Entry permits for those working in Makkah during the Hajj season can be obtained electronically via the “Absher Individuals” and “Muqeem” portals.

Rule 4: Suspension of Umrah permits

Umrah permits issued through the ‘Nusuk’ platform will be suspended from April 29 to June 10, 2025. This applies to citizens of Saudi Arabia, residents, GCC nationals, and holders of other visa types.

Rule 5: Hajj visas for entry into Makkah

Starting April 29, only individuals holding Hajj visas will be allowed to enter or remain in Makkah.

The Ministry of Interior has urged full compliance with these Hajj season regulations and called for cooperation with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims. Violations of these rules will result in legal penalties.