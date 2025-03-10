Hamas on Sunday announced its approval to form a committee of independent figures to manage the Gaza Strip until proper presidential and legislative elections are held.

It revealed that a delegation from the movement visited Cairo to discuss with the head of Egyptian intelligence the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and releasing hostages.

The delegation expressed its appreciation for the outcomes of the Arab summit, especially the plan to rebuild Gaza and its repeated “emphasis on the fixed rights of our people.”

Hamas added that its delegation in Cairo stressed its commitment to the terms of the ceasefire agreement and the immediate start of negotiations for the second phase.

It also called for opening the crossings and re-entering relief supplies into Gaza without conditions.

Hamas announced that the movement’s delegation in Cairo confirmed “our approval of forming a community support committee of independent national figures to manage the strip, until the Palestinian house is put in order and general, presidential and legislative elections are held.”

The American website Axios reported US officials as saying that it is expected that the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will head to Doha on Tuesday to mediate a new agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Officials said Witkoff would arrive in Doha from Saudi Arabia after attending a US-Ukrainian meeting, but it was not clear whether Witkoff would meet with Hamas officials or just Israeli negotiators and mediators.

Axios also reported an Israeli official as saying that Witkoff wanted to bring all parties together in one place for several days of intensive negotiations to reach an agreement.