In an effort to alleviate congestion on the busy Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, Tambaram police have introduced two new U-turns near Kamakshi Hospital junction, removing the previous traffic signals. This change, effective from Monday, aims to improve the flow of traffic, especially for commuters traveling from Velachery towards Pallavaram, as per a TOI report.

A commuter, named Jaiganesh, who frequently travels from Chennai-One tech park to Chromepet, welcomed the decision to introduce new U-turns, noting that they no longer face long waits at traffic signals. “Earlier, we waited 7-10 minutes for the signal to turn green every evening,” TOI quoted him as saying.

Though there were initial concerns about the road’s space to accommodate U-turns, police ensured the stretch was widened and rough edges leveled, making it suitable for all vehicles, including heavy ones.

For vehicles traveling from Pallavaram towards Pallikaranai, the right turn at the Kamakshi signal is now restricted. Instead, drivers will need to take a left turn, proceed to Mylai Balaji junction, make a U-turn, and use the flyover to join the Velachery-Tambaram Road.

While the new system aims to keep traffic moving smoothly, concerns about pedestrian safety are addressed with brief pedestrian crossing intervals every few minutes. However, some local residents, like D Varadhan from Narayanapuram, remain skeptical, citing existing bottlenecks near Latha Supermarket due to ongoing infrastructure work.



Suresh Menon, a traffic planner involved in the initiative, expressed optimism, noting that similar changes on Old Mahabalipuram Road saved commuters valuable time. “Motorists between Navalur and Madhya Kailash now save at least 30-35 minutes,” he said, hopeful for similar improvements on the Radial Road.(With inputs from TOI)

