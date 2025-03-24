Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is planning to visit several spots in Central America next week – including El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, where hundreds of migrant criminals were famously deported last week. Noem’s visit will kick off with a stop at the Terrorist Confinement Center on Mar. 26, which she will tour with the Salvadoran Minister of Justice, Héctor Gustavo Villatoro. The Trump administration official will meet with President Nayib Bukele later that day. A senior Trump administration official confirmed that a total of 261 illegal aliens were deported to El Salvador on March 15. The majority of them were deported via the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which allows for expulsion of an enemy nation’s natives and citizens without a hearing. The official added that 101 of the migrants were Venezuelans removed via Title 8, while 21 others were Salvadoran MS-13 gang members. Two were MS-13 ringleaders and ‘special cases’ for El Salvador.

