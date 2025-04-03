A man was fatally shot in Venice Beach on Wednesday night, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a person being shot in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue near the Westminster Dog Park at about 10:20 p.m., Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

The victim saw a couple arguing and tried to intervene when he was shot, according to KCAL-TV.

“He was trying to protect us all,” witness Emily Trujillo told the station. The victim was a well-known homeless man in the area, the outlet reported.

Officers arrived and found a man with a fatal gunshot wound, but no gunman was found. No arrests have been made, and police are still looking for the shooter.