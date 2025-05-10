Tourist growth numbers during the recent Labour Day “golden week” holiday were higher than originally forecast, Hong Kong’s No 2 official said on Saturday, adding that the government would closely track the new preferences of visitors on social media.

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said 1.1 million people visited Hong Kong during the five-day break, a rise of 22 per cent from last year, which exceeded the original estimate of a 10 per cent increase.

Chan added that hotel occupancy rates generally reached 90 per cent.

“We did a lot of preparation in advance to ensure that the overall order of visitors was good,” he told a radio programme.

“Overall, the performance of the Labour Day holiday was satisfactory.”

Chan said that an interdepartmental working group on festival arrangements that he led had reviewed public transport services and measures at attractions before the break.