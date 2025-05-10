Skip next section Zelenskyy says leaders of ‘coalition of the willing’ to meet in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said leaders from the “coalition of the willing” will meet in Kyiv on Saturday.

He did not say who all would be in attendance, but added that it would be an important meet for European security.

This coalition includes about 30 countries including Germany led by France and Britain, who are allied with Ukraine and willing to support it after a possible ceasefire.

The US is not part of this coalition, though President Donald Trump has urged Kyiv and Moscow to agree on terms of a ceasefire.

Kyiv has been calling on its European allies to send soldiers to enforce a potential ceasefire and ward off any potential future aggression by Russia, as well as urging them to increase sanctions.