Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, on Sunday found dead at her home in Virginia. She was 43-year-old, as per a report.

The cause of death, which will be declared by Virginia medical examiner, is yet to be ascertained, Independent reported.

Aber was nominated to the Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia by former President Joe Biden during his tenure, according to the Independent report.

Aber resigned a day before President Donald Trump was sworn in for the second time in January. “I’ve had the privilege of spending my career as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia working alongside talented, hard-working public servants who manage matters affecting citizens here and across the world,” said Aber in the January statement of her resignation.

Aber’s time in office was not without its challenges. The Eastern District of Virginia, often referred to as the “Rocket Docket” due to its efficient handling of cases, was tasked with an increasing number of complex and high-stakes cases.

Earlier in January, a former CIA analyst admitted in federal court Friday that he violated national defense laws after he shared classified information on social media about Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran for a missile attack in 2024.The former analyst, Asif William Rahman, 34, of Vienna, Virginia, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act. In November, he was arrested by FBI agents in Cambodia, where he worked for the spy agency.Aber then said, “Mr. Rahman’s actions placed lives at risk, undermined U.S. foreign relations and compromised our ability to collect vital intelligence in the future.”

“We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber,” said Erik Siebert, the incumbent U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia.

In 2019, Jessica Aber was honored with the prestigious Assistant Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service, an accolade presented by the Department of Justice.

