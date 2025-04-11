In 2021, Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in 58 years. It also earned him his first big paycheck as a driver.

Wallace joined TheStreet to share what he bought with his first winning check, as well as some of the financial advice he received along the way.

Transcript:

Bubba Wallace: We used to have rookie seminars that we would go to, and they had a lot of outlets and a lot of third parties. If you will come in and speak about their product and how they’re willing to help. And it was always just a phone call away. I came from a, I guess, what am I trying to say? My family handled their money fairly well and had a little bit of wealth knowledge to allow me to have the same and keep me grounded on what to spend money on, what not to spend money on. I have a lot of expensive hobbies, I will say. And so now my saving grace is my wife. She’s a finance major. So we have a lot of conversations about future purchases.

I do remember my first purchase. This was 2010. I had bought my first TV flat screen TV that I had for a while. I don’t I don’t know what happened to it now, but that was the first one. And back when TVs were I think I feel like TVs have gone up and down. I think it was like, I don’t know, $1,500 bucks, $2,000 bucks. I think five years ago, that would have been like probably $10,000. So now we’re back to the good prices again.