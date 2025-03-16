Every cruise ship and cruise itinerary attracts slightly different clientele.

Even within the same company there can be big differences. Royal Caribbean, for example, caters more to families than its sister brand Celebrity Cruises. It’s not tha that Celebrity does not welcome kids, it’s that Royal Caribbean offers more for them to do in the form of waterslides, surf simulators, rock-climbing walls, ince skating and more.

Carnival’s namesake brand also caters to families while its Princess and Holland American Line brands skew older.

During holiday and school vacation weeks, however, cruise lines can see a different makeup of passengers. You will see more kids on Celerbrity, Princess, and Holland America Line, maybe just because that’s what’s available.

Some passengers, however, want to be careful to avoid different types of trips. They may want to avoid Spring Break trips for example when more college-age young adults will be onboard.

It’s not always easy to know which ships to book and which ones to avoid. Come Cruise With Me Executive Editor Dan Kline and PostCard Travel Planning’s Dennis Post can show you how to pick the right cruise every time.

Here’s how to pick the right cruise for you

Transcript:

Dan Kline: Hello, cruisers. I am Dan Kline, executive editor of Come Cruise with Me. That is comecruisewith.com.

We are coming to you live from spring break. We didn’t intend to do this. We knew it was happening.

I am Dan Kline. He’s Dennis Post. He is the co-owner of Postcard Travel Planning and we joke about this, but one of the ships at the private island today with us is full of younger people, all college-age kids, and it’s actually important to know what’s going to be on your cruise.

Dennis, as a travel agent, I know some people want to be on a spring break ship, some people kind of want to avoid that. Spring break is March and April. How do you know what’s going to be on your ship when you get there?

Dennis Post: So, if you have a good travel agent like at Postcard Travel, we monitor those things. Times of years, different areas that you’re leaving from will dictate a lot of what you’re going to see on the ship. Spring break is obviously right now.

Our ship didn’t have as many spring breakers. It’s a little more expensive. So, a little more expensive.

Seven days.

Kline: In general, the longer the cruise, the fewer you’re going to see under 30 by themselves.

Post: Yeah.

Kline: The cheaper the cruise, the shorter the cruise, the more likely they’re going to be people who are trying to beat the drink package, trying to get the most out of it, but even then, the vibe here is great. Yeah, we are two old men standing on a beach full of college kids. It doesn’t feel like that.

There’s quiet places. The lines aren’t long. I haven’t seen anyone too out of their mind, so I don’t think it’s something you have to avoid, but if you really want to avoid it, talk to your travel agent and maybe don’t sail in March or April.

You may want to avoid those seasons. We are at Great Stirrup Cay. I am Dan Kline, he is Dennis Post.

Come cruise with us soon.

