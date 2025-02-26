“In the near term, to get things going quickly, we’re looking at solar and wind and storage solutions,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Google’s global head of data center energy. ​“As we see new firming and clean technologies develop, we’ve planted a lot of seeds there,” like the clean transition tariff.

Insulating utility customers from bearing the costs of data center power demand is a core feature of these tariffs. Broader concerns over the costs that unchecked data center growth could impose have triggered pushback from communities, politicians, and regulators in data center hot spots. But Janous highlighted that Cloverleaf’s Wisconsin project will have ​“no impact on existing ratepayers — 100% of the cost associated with the site will flow through this tariff.”

That’s also good utility-ratemaking policy, said Chris Nagle, a principal in the energy practice at consultancy Charles River Associates, who worked on a recent report on the challenge of building what he described as ​“adaptable and scalable” tariffs that can apply to data centers across multiple utilities. ​“In the instances where one-off contracts or schedules are done, they should be replicable,” he said.

At the same time, Nagle continued, ​“each situation is different. Some operators may place more value on sourcing from carbon-free resources. Others may value cost-effectiveness more. Utilities may have sufficient excess generation capacity, or they may have none at all.”

Right now, top-tier tech companies appear willing to pay extra for clean power, said Alex Kania, managing director of equity research at Marathon Capital, an investment banking firm focused on clean infrastructure. He pointed to reports that Microsoft is promising to pay Constellation Energy roughly twice the going market price for long-term electricity supply for the zero-carbon power it expects to secure from restarting a unit of the former Three Mile Island nuclear plant.

Given that willingness to pay, ​“I think these hyperscalers could go further,” Kania said, using the common term for the tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft that have the largest data centers. With their scale, these companies can ​“go to regulators and say, ​‘We’re going to find a way for utilities to grow and make these investments but also hold rates down for customers.’”

Bringing the data centers to where the clean power can be built

But cost is not the primary barrier to building clean power today.

In fact, portfolios of new solar, wind, and batteries are cheaper than new gas-fired power plants in most of the country. Instead, the core barrier to getting clean power online — be it for data centers or other large-scale power buyers, or even just for utilities — is the limited capacity of the power grid itself.

Across much of the U.S., hundreds of gigawatts of solar, wind, and battery projects are held up in yearslong waitlists to get interconnected to congested transmission grids. Facing this situation, some data center developers are targeting parts of the country where they can build their own clean power and avoid as much of the grid logjam as possible.

In November, for example, Google, infrastructure investor TPG Rise Climate, and clean power developer Intersect Power unveiled a plan to invest $20 billion by 2030 into clusters of wind, solar, and batteries that are largely dedicated to powering newly built data centers.

With the right balance of wind, solar, and batteries, topped off by power from the connecting grid or from on-site fossil-gas generators, Intersect Power CEO Sheldon Kimber says this approach can be ​“cleaner than any part of the grid. You’re talking 80% clean energy.”

And importantly, that clean energy is ​“all new and additional,” Google’s Peterson Corio said. That’s important for her employer, which wants to ​“make sure any new load we’re building, we’re building new generation to match it.”

Think tank Energy Innovation has cited this ​“energy park” concept as a neat solution to the twin problems of grid congestion and ballooning power demand. Combining generation and a big customer behind a single interconnection point can ​“speed up development, share costly onsite infrastructure, and directly connect complementary resources,” policy adviser Eric Gimon wrote in a December report.

And while many existing data center hubs aren’t well suited to energy parks, plenty of other places around the country are, said Gary Dorris, CEO and cofounder of energy analysis firm Ascend Analytics. Swaths of the Great Plains states, ​“roughly from Texas to the Dakotas,” offer ​“the combination of wind and solar, and then storage, to get to close to 100%” of a major power customer’s electricity needs, he said.

That’s not to say that building these energy parks will be simple. First, there’s the sheer amount of land required. A gigawatt-scale data center may occupy a ​“couple hundred acres,” Kimber said, but powering it will take about 5,000 acres of solar and another 10,000 for wind turbines.

And then there are the regulatory hurdles involved. Almost all U.S. utilities hold exclusive rights to provide power and build power-delivery infrastructure within the territories they serve. The exception is Texas, which has a uniquely competitive energy regulatory regime. Intersect Power plans to build its first energy park with Google and TPG Rise Climate in Texas, and the partners haven’t disclosed if they’re working on projects in any other states.

Cloverleaf’s Janous highlighted this and other constraints to the energy-park concept.

Getting the workforce to build large-scale projects in remote areas is another challenge, he added, as is accessing the fiber-optic data pipelines needed by data centers serving time- and bandwidth-sensitive tasks.

“We think the market for those sorts of deals is relatively small,” he said.

On the other hand, the task of training AI systems, which many hyperscalers are planning to dedicate billions of dollars to over the next few years, doesn’t require the same bandwidth or latency and can be ​“batched” to run at times when power is available.

“Historically a lot of data centers have landed close to each other to make communications faster, but it isn’t clear that the data centers being built today have those same constraints,” said Jeremy Fisher, principal adviser for climate and energy at the Sierra Club’s Environmental Law Program and co-author of Sierra Club’s recent report. ​“To the extent that the AI demand is real, those data centers should be closer to clean energy and contracting with new, local renewable energy and storage to ensure their load isn’t met with coal and gas.”

Why relying on fossil gas doesn’t make economic sense

The Sierra Club and other climate advocates would prefer data center demand is met with no new fossil-fuel power at all. But few, if any, industry analysts think that is realistic. So, the question becomes how much gas will be necessary.

A growing number of companies are targeting data centers as potential new customers for gas-fired power, including oil and gas majors. ExxonMobil announced plans to enter the power-generation business in December, proposing to build a massive gas-fired power plant dedicated to powering data centers. A partnership between Chevron, investment firm Engine No. 1, and GE Vernova launched last month with a promise to build the country’s ​“first multi-gigawatt-scale co-located power plant and data center.”

President Donald Trump has also backed this idea of building fossil-fuel power plants for data centers. ​“I’m going to give emergency declarations so that they can start building them almost immediately,” he told attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month. ​“You don’t have to hook into the grid, which is old and, you know, could be taken out. … They can fuel it with anything they want. And they may have coal as a backup — good clean coal.”

The federal government doesn’t regulate utilities and power plants, however — states do. And even if that weren’t the case, Janous and Intersect Power’s Kimber agreed that building utility-scale gas power plants solely for data centers is a nonstarter. ​“We’ve been pitched so many projects on building behind-the-meter combined-cycle gas plants,” Janous said. ​“We think that’s absolutely the wrong approach.”

Kimber said that Intersect Power’s energy-parks concept does include gas-fueled generators. But they’ll be relatively cheap, allowing them to earn their keep even if run infrequently to fill the gaps at times when solar, wind, and batteries can’t supply power. Eventually they can be replaced with next-generation storage technologies.

That’s quite different from building a utility-scale power plant that must run most of the time for decades to pay back its cost, he said. ​“Our solution is more dynamic: It exhibits less lock-in, and it’s faster and more practical.”

Nor can large-scale gas power plants be built quickly enough to match the pace that developers have set for themselves to get data centers up and running. Multiple energy analysts have repeated that point over the past year, as have the companies that make and deploy the power plant technologies, like GE Vernova, which is reporting a three-year, $3 billion backlog for its gas turbines.

Utility holding company and major clean energy developer NextEra Energy announced last month that it was moving into building gas power plants with GE Vernova. But CEO John Ketchum noted in an earnings call that gas-fired generation ​“won’t be available at scale until 2030 and then, only in certain pockets of the U.S.,” and that costs of those power plants have ​“more than doubled over the last five years due to the limited supply of gas turbines.” Renewables and batteries, by contrast, ​“are ready now to meet that demand and will help lower power prices.”

Marathon Capital’s Kania agreed with this assessment. ​“Time-to-power is the true bottleneck,” he said. ​“But if you can figure out how to pull a rabbit out of a hat and get power resources up in the next few years, that’s going to be very valuable — because that’s very scarce.”

In the fourth and final part of this series, Canary Media will report on how flexibility can help the grid better handle data centers.