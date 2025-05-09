Transcript:

From oil furnaces in the basement to gas stoves in the kitchen, some household appliances burn fossil fuels.

So they release planet-warming carbon pollution and contribute to climate change.

But now these appliances can all be replaced with electric models.

You can use an electric heat pump to warm your home, an electric water heater for your shower, and a traditional electric stove or electric induction range to cook your food.

Some of these electric appliances, like heat pumps, are much more efficient than those that burn fossil fuels.

And as the energy grid gets more power from renewable sources like solar and wind, using electric appliances will cause less and less carbon pollution.

Some electric appliances are also healthier.

For example, air pollution from the open flames of gas stoves has been linked to childhood asthma. But electric and induction stoves do not produce any indoor air pollution.

Currently, residential and commercial buildings are responsible for about 30% of global warming pollution in the U.S.

But as more people switch to electric appliances – and more energy comes from renewable sources – our homes will be healthier for people and the planet.

Reporting credit: Ethan Freedman / ChavoBart Digital Media