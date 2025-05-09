The International Property Flood Resilience Association (IPFRA) launched on 9 May with a mission to support, promote, and grow the property flood resilience (PFR) sector as it becomes an increasingly mainstream part of construction and environmental resilience strategies.

Until now, there has been no central organisation representing the interests of contractors, surveyors, installers, and other professionals working in PFR. IPFRA say they aim to change that by providing a formal industry voice and encouraging best practice in line with the CIRIA Code of Practice for Property Flood Resilience.

Graham Brogden MBE, Chair of IPFRA and Managing Director of GJB Consultancy, said: “PFR is no longer a niche add-on, it’s becoming a critical part of our national response to climate change and flood risk. As we continue to mainstream PFR, it’s vital that we put the right structures in place to raise standards, encourage collaboration, and support the sector’s growth.”

IPFRA is inviting professionals and businesses from across the built environment to get involved – from experienced flood resilience specialists to those in adjacent sectors such as civil engineering, town planning, construction, and refurbishment. It will serve as a hub for knowledge-sharing, training, and advocacy, while helping new entrants to the industry understand how to deliver flood resilience to the highest standards.

The Association will be formally introduced to the wider flood and climate adaptation community during an evening drinks reception, 7pm, on the first day of the Flood & Coast Conference. Founding directors of IPFRA will also be present within the Property Flood Resilience Zone throughout the event.

The founder member companies of IPFRA are:

Gareth Boyd – CEO, Watertight International / IPFRA Director

Shelley Evans – Technical Director, JBA Consulting / IPFRA Director

Jo Ewart-Sear – Chair, Whitehouse Construction / IPFRA Director

Russell Burton – Managing Director, RAB Consultants / IPFRA Director

Matt Keight – Managing Director, M3 Floodtec / IPFRA Director

Simon Crowther – Managing Director, FPS Environmental

Gavin George – Managing Director, APEX Flood Solutions

IPFRA Secretariat:

Mike Ockenden – Thornby Associates Ltd

All have signed up to a Code of Conduct by which all IPFRA members will be governed. This Code sets out minimum standards of professionalism, quality, and customer service to ensure confidence in the products and services offered by members.

IPFRA is now welcoming expressions of interest from other organisations working in or looking to enter the PFR sector.

Pending the launch of the IPFRA website, further details about the Association’s constitution, Code of Conduct, membership criteria, and application process can be obtained by e-mailing secretariat@ipfra.org, or by visiting the IPFRA LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ipfra/.