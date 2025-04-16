Hughes and Eutelsat broaden LEO satellite broadband access for European enterprises



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Apr 10, 2025













Hughes Network Systems Ltd, operating as Hughes Europe, has launched low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband services across the continent, marking a significant step forward in high-performance connectivity for businesses and public sector users. The offering integrates OneWeb’s LEO satellite infrastructure, now under Eutelsat, with Hughes’ network expertise and advanced ground equipment.





The collaboration leverages Hughes’ role as both a systems integrator and technology developer. Hughes is responsible for building the core electronics powering every user terminal on the OneWeb network and has engineered an electronically steerable flat-panel antenna (ESA) tailored specifically for LEO operations. This ESA, coupled with Hughes’ managed service capabilities, is now being deployed across a wide range of sectors including energy, manufacturing, retail, and construction.





European government agencies are also evaluating the solution for critical infrastructure support, drawn by the system’s resilience and low-latency performance.





“Together with Eutelsat we are bringing reliable, high-quality connections to enterprise and government users across Europe,” said Christopher Britton, Managing Director at Hughes Europe. “LEO satellite connectivity with the Hughes ESA and the White glove services from Hughes Europe, offer a European based alternative for high-speed, low-latency coverage.”





Eutelsat Group also emphasized the importance of the joint effort. “We are pleased to expand on our longstanding partnership with Hughes to enable the delivery of our Eutelsat OneWeb services to European businesses. High-speed, low-latency connectivity is essential to support critical business functions, and we look forward to providing the connectivity needed to help businesses across Europe thrive and succeed,” stated Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit at Eutelsat Group.





As enterprise digital transformation accelerates, particularly in regions underserved by terrestrial networks, Hughes’ integration of OneWeb’s LEO system into its existing broadband portfolio offers a reliable path forward. The combined solution aims to deliver consistent, next-generation satellite broadband for demanding applications and remote deployments.





