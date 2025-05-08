Around 1,000 volunteers sifted through sand, rummaged through wracklines and scoured shoreline vegetation in search of plastic pellets as part of the first-ever International Plastic Pellet Count held on Saturday, May 3rd. Volunteers found plastic pellets in 65% of the 326 of places where they looked, and 38,290 plastic pellets were found in total.

This day of action was a chance for individuals, school groups, nature clubs, fishing groups, retirement communities and other organizations across the country and beyond to go to their local waterways, look for plastic pellets and record what they found, so we can all have a better understanding of where this pollution is happening. In total, over 70 local organizations participated and hundreds of individuals. This coordinated day of action raised awareness about the prevalence of plastic pellets in the environment, especially our waterways, and it will help catalyze action.