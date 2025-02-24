Armando Toossi says he started to notice small chips in his car’s paint about seven years ago.

He bought his brand new, white Hyundai Sonata 2.0T in 2016. But after taking the vehicle to a touchless car wash about three years ago, large sections of paint started peeling off.

“Paint just started flying off the car,” Toossi said, from his home in Angus, Ont.

He said the same thing started happening to his mother’s car, which was the identical 2015 model of his vehicle.

“It’s actually quite insane how many people are being impacted by the same issue,” he said.

There have been reports of peeling, white Hyundais in trade publications and in news stories in the U.S., South Africa and Australia.

There are also numerous Facebook groups, with thousands of people facing the same problem, and a proposed class-action lawsuit in Quebec.

Peeling paint ‘extremely rare,’ Hyundai says

In an emailed statement to Go Public, Hyundai Canada said these problems are “extremely rare.”

According to Hyundai Canada’s warranty program found online, paint is only covered for three years or 60,000 kilometres.

However, Hyundai USA is offering a white paint warranty extension for certain 2017 and 2018 Elantra, Sonata and Santa Fe Sport vehicles that “exhibit peeling or bubbling of the white paint … most commonly on or around the hood, fender and roof.”

Toossi says he’s embarrassed to drive his car to work because of all the peeling paint. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

When Go Public reached out, Hyundai Canada said models sold here within a specific production date range are also eligible for an extended warranty, aligning with the U.S. program.

The automaker also said paint durability on certain white vehicles is an industry-wide issue and owners should contact their local dealership or Hyundai’s customer care centre.

Indeed, in 2020, Toyota offered an extended warranty for certain models of its vehicles with “blizzard pearl” or “super white” paint manufactured as far back as 2008.

Toossi, whose car isn’t covered by Hyundai Canada’s offer, said he’s not having much luck getting any help.

When he reached out to customer support at Hyundai Canada, he said they referred him to the dealership, but neither offered a solution.

“No one wants to take ownership,” he said.

A potentially costly fix

Chemical engineer Stephen Gaiski has researched peeling paint on white vehicles and said the source of the problem was with the application of the paint.

Gaiski works for Zestar Corp., a firm in Novi, Mich., that specializes in automotive paint durability analysis. He says a vehicle’s paint job should last a minimum of 10 years and up to 15.

“The gloss, how shiny it is, the mirror image … that’s what actually sells the vehicle. That’s the emotion. That’s where the owner gets attached to it,” he said.

But looks can be deceiving, said Gaiski, as some will mistake a high gloss finish for durability.

“Not only does a finish have to look very good, it has to last for X number of years,” he said.

Chris Wood, with Leons Auto Body in Toronto, agrees.

“I believe the paint job should last for as long as you own the vehicle,” he said.

Chris Wood, with Leons Auto Body in Toronto, says fixing peeling paint can be costly because the entire car may need to be treated. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Wood said fixing the issue could be costly because the entire vehicle – not just the peeling sections – would need to be treated. He estimates that a “proper refinish” could be anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000, depending on the materials and labour costs.

“You would have to take that paint, all that base coat, the white colour, off the vehicle,” said Wood, because if it happens in one spot it will eventually develop in another area.

“It’s the best way to do it.”

Looking at a photo of Toossi’s car, Wood said the problem looks like “classic delamination” — when one coat of paint separates from the other.

“It’s definitely delamination,” said Gaiski. “It could be happening from either the formulation … the preparation or the application of the paint.”

Gaiski said automotive paint normally consists of four coatings: the e-coat (or electrocoating), the prime, base and a clear coat. He said if the coats aren’t applied properly or the incorrect formulation is used, one layer can separate from another, resulting in peeling, flaking or blistering of the paint, as well as other issues, like corrosion.

Automakers should be transparent about their paint testing and quality control processes, he said.

“An automaker should not lose a customer to a paint issue. And owners do change brands because of paint defects.”

Hyundai Canada said its vehicles undergo rigorous durability and performance testing and its “multi-layer paint application process is designed to ensure long-lasting protection and aesthetic appeal.”

‘It’s been a global issue’

On the opposite side of the globe, Emma Nixon, in Melbourne, Australia, has also grown frustrated trying to get her car’s paint repaired.

“I don’t feel protected as a consumer,” said Nixon, who was advised to take her vehicle to a dealership to submit a claim.

“Nothing kind of came from that,” said Nixon.

Emma Nixon, of Melbourne, Australia, says she gets stares when driving around in her peeling Hyundai. (Emma Nixon)

“It reflects on me. People stare all the time at the car,” she said. “The other day a child was walking past the car and said to their mom, ‘What’s wrong with that lady’s car?'”

Jo Ucukalo, with Handle My Complaint , calls it a “catastrophic paint failure.”

Her complaints management company has been assisting hundreds of Australians with getting their peeling Hyundai cars repaired.

“We’ve been dealing with this issue for two years,” said Ucukalo, from Sydney.

“It’s been a global issue. What is surprising is the difficulty in getting some outcomes for people over that period.”

Jo Ucukalo, with Handle My Complaint, calls the peeling white Hyundais a ‘catastrophic paint failure.’ (Teagan O’Brien)

The law firm behind the proposed class action in Quebec said it has been contacted by hundreds of people facing the same problem.

“We’re putting forward that it’s not normal that the vehicles produced by Hyundai, that the paint of these vehicles starts to chip away after only a few years of use,” said Philippe Brault, with Lambert Avocats in Montreal.

Toossi agrees the situation is “awful.”

“Where is the accountability? Where’s the ownership of this product?” he said.

“A car is not an investment for a year or two. It’s a longer term investment, right? And when you’re dealing with manufacturing issues, these expenses start to pile up.”