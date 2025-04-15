Only 13 per cent of Japanese people are satisfied with their quality of life, and just 15 per cent expect it to improve, according to a new global survey – the lowest levels among 30 countries polled – reflecting what experts describe as deepening sense of disillusionment amid rising living costs, demographic strain and political inertia.

The survey, conducted by France-based research firm Ipsos, gathered responses from nearly 24,000 people across Europe, Asia and North America, including about 2,000 from Japan . The results revealed that life satisfaction in Japan lagged behind even many developing nations such as Colombia, India, Indonesia and Peru.

India emerged as the happiest country in the survey, with 88 per cent of respondents saying they were either very or rather happy. In contrast, only 12 per cent of Japanese described themselves as very happy, with a further 48 per cent saying they were rather happy.

This combined score of 60 per cent placed Japan 27th out of the 30 countries surveyed – a 10-point drop from when the poll was first conducted in 2011.

People walk along the Shibuya crossing during snowfall in Tokyo last month. A recent Ipsos survey showed only 15 per cent of Japanese expect their quality of life to improve in coming years. Photo: AFP

The gloom in Japan became even more apparent when participants were asked about their current quality of life and future expectations.