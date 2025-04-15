15 April 2023

Fighting breaks out in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, as a bitter struggle for power between the Sudanese military – led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country’s de facto ruler – and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – led by the former warlord General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti – turns violent.

At least 25 people are reportedly killed and the RSF claims control of the presidential palace and airport.