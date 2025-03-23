NEW DELHI: India’s global role in nuclear energy is “indisputable”, said International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, as he backed the country’s entry into the coveted Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Speaking to ET during his visit to India this week, Grossi stressed that countries that have important nuclear programmes and that manifest a wish to participate in a group (NSG) that fosters responsible trade in nuclear should be welcome.

The IAEA director general recalled how when he was president of the NSG “we got very close”. “The problem was not India in itself, it was the multilateral dynamic at the time.”

Some countries including China and New Zealand had expressed reservations about India’s entry into NSG. The NSG is a 48-member group that seeks to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons by regulating the export of nuclear materials and technology.

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog visited India to attend the Raisina Dialogue, and strengthen cooperation on nuclear energy and cancer care, among other issues. “I am proud to recognise Tata Memorial as an IAEA Rays of Hope Anchor Centre. A leader of the Global South, India has built strong cancer care expertise – now it’s time to share it with the world. With this partnership, we will bring India’s know-how to regions that need it most,” he said.

Tata Memorial Centre is the latest Rays of Hope Anchor Centre, joining six others supporting cancer care in the Asia Pacific region. There are now 11 Anchor Centres around the world, serving as knowledge and capacity building hubs to expand access to cancer care where it is needed most, particularly in low- and middle- income countries.Civil Nuclear Programme

Grossi pointed out this partnership will allow the IAEA and India to boost efforts to fight cancer and is a recognition by the IAEA of the TMC’s excellence. He also inaugurated the SN Bose Building at the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) and introduced a certificate course on nuclear engineering.

“Nuclear energy is growing, especially in Asia, and a strong workforce is key to sustain it. India is an important nuclear country and the IAEA partnering with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) with GCNEP will help train the next generation of workers,” he said.

Grossi also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar and DAE secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty. “India’s civil nuclear programme-from power to health & agriculture-is growing fast. As a leading nation of the Global South, it plays an important role in shaping nuclear science’s future,” he said. The visit came in the backdrop of India’s announcement to set up 5 small modular reactors.

