Environment America laments the passing of U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva from cancer complications at age 77. The Arizona congressman’s legacy includes expanding protections for one of America’s most beloved natural treasures: the Grand Canyon. He championed the Grand Canyon Protection Act for years, which led to the creation of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument in 2023.

In 2020, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed legislation led by Rep. Grijalva and a bipartisan group of lawmakers to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, our nation’s best conservation and recreation program. Beyond protecting our public lands, Rep. Grijalva was also tireless in his defense of clean air and clean water. To protect these core values, he worked to make sure our environmental laws gave every American an opportunity to be heard.

“Raúl Grijalva believed all Americans deserve clean air, clean water, and healthy lands free from contamination,” said Lisa Frank, executive director of Environment America. “Thanks to his steadfast commitment to these values, Americans can enjoy special places such as the Grand Canyon and more parks in our own neighborhoods for generations to come. He will be deeply missed.”