India and France inked the Rs 63,000 crore deal for new Rafale M Fighter jets on Monday at a meeting between senior defence ministry officials and the Ambassador of France to India in the national capital.The mega deal, under which 26 marine versions of the Rafale fighters will be bought off the shelf from France, was given clearances by the PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) earlier this month.

The combat aircraft were chosen by the Navy after a competitive process that also involved the American Boeing F/A 18 Super Hornet. The Rafale was found to be more suitable for Indian requirements and will have the added advantage of commonality with the Indian Air Force fleet of 36 fighter jets.

The jets will come equipped with cutting-edge weapon systems, including long-range air-to-air missiles, anti-ship weapons and electronic warfare. While the deal does not mandate making the aircraft in India, French companies involved in the Rafale like Dassault, Thales and MBDA are likely to place orders with their Indian partners to manufacture components and sub systems locally.

The fighter jets have been urgently required as two Indian aircraft carriers — INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant — are now in service and the current fleet of MiG 29K fighters have shown below par performance due to maintenance related issues.

Live Events



The Rafale M will be customised to Indian requirements and integrated into the aircraft carriers that have a Russian origin Aviation Facility Complex (AFC). The carrier borne jets are being acquired as a stop-gap solution till the development of an indigenous carrier-borne fighter jet. The development of a Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter is currently underway but is expected to take close to a decade to be operational.France has also sent a proposal to manufacture the Rafale fighter jets in India by setting up a new production line. This, however, is linked to a larger deal for these fighters with India, with the French side proposing an order book for around a hundred aircraft to make it economically viable. The Air Force has a requirement of 114 fighter jets of the same type but India is likely to go with a competitive bidding process for the larger acquisition.

