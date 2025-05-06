India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory early Wednesday, killing a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani security officials said. India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants.

The missiles struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province, according to three Pakistani security officials.

The officials said Pakistan had launched retaliatory strikes, without providing any details. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the record.

The strikes came amid soaring tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours over last month’s militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, which Islamabad has denied.

The Pakistani army spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, told ARY News that the missiles were launched from within Indian territory and that no Indian aircraft had entered Pakistani airspace.

“This was a cowardly attack targeting innocent civilians under the cover of darkness,” Sharif told the broadcaster.

The state-run Pakistan Television, quoting security officials, said Pakistan’s air force shot down two Indian jets, but provided no additional details.

India’s Defence Ministry said in a statement that at least nine sites were targeted “where terrorist attacks against India have been planned.”

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted,” the statement said, adding that “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the statement said.

The Indian army said on the social media platform X: “Justice is served.” It did not provide further details.