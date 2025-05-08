Amid the ongoing tensions along India-Pakistan border, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions, both private and government-run, will remain closed on Thursday, May 9, in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir, as per an official order issued on Thursday. The directive, announced by the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, applies to the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch. The closure order has been taken in view of the “prevailing situation” in the region.

On May 7, India had retaliated with Operation Sindoor to the April 22 Pahalgam attack linked to Pakistan. Following this, Islamabad resorted to heavy shelling along Line of Control, which resulted in loss of 16 lives.

“In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges & educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch shall remain closed tomorrow on 9th May as well,” the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

