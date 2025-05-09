PTI People leave with their belonging for safe places following shelling by Pakistani troops, at Uri in Baramulla district

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, the health ministry on Friday cancelled leave of all health ministry officials.“In view of the impending situation, no leave of any kind including station leave is to be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, till further orders,” said the office order.

Several border regions, including Jammu, have come under cross-border shelling, promoting the government to take such an action.

The already sanctioned leaves have also been cancelled and the officials have been asked to resume their duties with immediate effect.

“Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately. The controlling officers may instruct their officers/officials accordingly,” it further said.

A high alert was sounded in Delhi with several border areas, including Jammu, coming under cross-border shelling. Vigilance has been increased at malls, markets, metro stations, hotels, residential colonies, airports, and other crowded places in the national capital.

