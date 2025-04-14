The Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad seized 300 kg narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore off International Maritime Boundary Line near the Gujarat Coast on the night of April 12 and 13.

Upon spotting the ICG ship, the smugglers dumped contraband and fled across IMBL. The consignment was recovered at sea & handed to ATS for further investigation.

On April 10, the ICG had caught an Indian fishing boat allegedly engaged in illegal activities in the Bay of Bengal.

Upon inspection, officials discovered the vessel was transporting approximately 450 bags of betel nut, each weighing between 50 to 60 kilograms. The estimated market value of the seized consignment stands at nearly Rs 1 crore, added the statement.

The fishing boat was registered at Kakdwip fishing harbour in West Bengal. However, during inspection, it was found operating without valid registration papers. Additionally, none of the 14 Indian crew members onboard were in possession of biometric identity cards, a mandatory requirement for authorised fishing operations.

There was no fishing equipment and fish catch was also not found on the boat, despite claims by the crew of being at sea for five days. The absence of standard fish and presence of high-value contraband suggested unlawful maritime activity.The Indian Coast Guard took the crew and vessel into custody and escorted them to Paradip Port for a joint investigation with relevant law enforcement and maritime authorities.

