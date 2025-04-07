A fatal rollover crash on the westbound 60 Freeway killed two people and left two others, including an infant, with serious injuries early Monday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred west of the Ramona Avenue onramp about 2 a.m., and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.

Footage showed the mangled wreckage on an embankment on the side of the highway. California Highway Patrol incident logs reported that an infant was found in the wreckage.

The infant and another person found in the vehicle were taken to a nearby trauma center with major injuries.

Westbound lanes on the 60 Freeway were closed temporarily. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.