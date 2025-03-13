Iñigo Martínez has signed a contract extension at Barcelona that is set to extend his stay at the club until at least the end of next season.

Barça said the centre-back’s new deal had been agreed for some time, but they had to wait to make it official until the club’s issues around financial fair play had adequately eased.

Iñigo Martínez is set to remain at Barcelona until the end of the 2025-26 season. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Martínez signed for the Barça in 2023 from Athletic Club but injury issues affected his game time. The 33-year-old has established himself as a regular starter under Hansi Flick this season before suffering a hamstring injury in the Supercopa final last month.

The defender has made 33 appearances for the Catalan side in all competitions this season, scoring three goals.