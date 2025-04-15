Image: Getty Images

The UAE’s rapid digital transformation has propelled it to the forefront of technological innovation and progress. Yet, this accelerated evolution has also exposed vulnerabilities that, if left unaddressed, could undermine the nation’s ambitions.

The newly released State of the UAE Cybersecurity Report 2025, a joint effort by the UAE Cyber Security Council and CPX, delivers a timely call to action, highlighting the urgent need for a paradigm shift in how governments, businesses, and societies approach cybersecurity—not just in the UAE, but worldwide.

As digital infrastructures globally expand and diversify, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been greater. While cyber threats continue to evolve in scale and sophistication, the UAE has made remarkable strides in fortifying its digital defenses. By prioritising proactive security measures, investing in cutting-edge technologies, and fostering collaboration across sectors, the country is shaping a resilient cyber ecosystem where innovation and national security go hand in hand.

Security is not just a technical problem; it is a societal one. While technology plays a crucial role, the human element is equally vital. Misconfigurations alone account for 32 per cent of reported cyber incidents, compounded by issues of improper usage and malicious intent. This reinforces a vital principle: cybersecurity is only as strong as those who interact with these systems. In today’s interconnected world, cybersecurity hinges not only on technological advancement but on cultivating digital literacy, awareness, and resilience across communities and sectors.

Tackling threats to cybersecurity

The rise of AI globally adds another layer of complexity. While AI offers immense potential, driving initiatives like the UAE’s National AI Strategy, it also provides new tools for cybercriminals. AI is being used to craft more convincing phishing attacks, spread misinformation, and automate malicious activities. This escalation demands an approach that is proactive, agile, and capable of adapting to both current and emerging threats, ensuring the safe deployment of advanced technologies.

The stakes are high. In a hyperconnected global economy, the financial and reputational damage caused by a major cyberattack can be severe. The Middle East is already reported to have the second-highest data breach costs of any region worldwide, and similar trends can be seen in other regions. Beyond the immediate financial losses, there is the erosion of trust, the disruption of critical services, and the potential for long-term reputational damage.

So, how can the future be secured? The answer lies in collective action and a fundamental shift in mindset. The report offers a comprehensive roadmap for national and international stakeholders alike:

Prioritise proactive security: It is imperative to move beyond reactive measures and embrace a proactive approach that emphasises early detection, continuous monitoring, and the anticipation of evolving threats. Strengthening defenses ahead of potential attacks and fostering a mindset of constant improvement are essential to building national resilience.

It is imperative to move beyond reactive measures and embrace a proactive approach that emphasises early detection, continuous monitoring, and the anticipation of evolving threats. Strengthening defenses ahead of potential attacks and fostering a mindset of constant improvement are essential to building national resilience. Cultivate a culture of cyber vigilance: Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility. A culture of awareness, where individuals and organisations are fully informed of risks and empowered to adopt preventative measures, is essential. Educating government employees, businesses, and the public about cybersecurity best practices will form a security-conscious culture that will serve as a crucial first line of defense.

Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility. A culture of awareness, where individuals and organisations are fully informed of risks and empowered to adopt preventative measures, is essential. Educating government employees, businesses, and the public about cybersecurity best practices will form a security-conscious culture that will serve as a crucial first line of defense. Foster collaboration and information sharing: No single entity can tackle the challenge of cyber threats alone. Deeper collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders, as well as international partners, is required to share intelligence, coordinate responses, and foster best practices. Establishing secure platforms for information exchange and clear incident response protocols will help create a stronger, united front.

No single entity can tackle the challenge of cyber threats alone. Deeper collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders, as well as international partners, is required to share intelligence, coordinate responses, and foster best practices. Establishing secure platforms for information exchange and clear incident response protocols will help create a stronger, united front. Invest in talent and innovation: A skilled and agile cybersecurity workforce is critical to protecting the digital future. Investment in specialised training, research and development, and programmes that attract and retain top cyber talent will contribute to the creation of a knowledge-based economy, reinforcing security capabilities.

A skilled and agile cybersecurity workforce is critical to protecting the digital future. Investment in specialised training, research and development, and programmes that attract and retain top cyber talent will contribute to the creation of a knowledge-based economy, reinforcing security capabilities. Embrace AI governance: With AI playing a dual role as both a driver of progress and a potential risk, establishing robust AI governance frameworks is crucial. There is a need for ethical guidelines, regulatory mechanisms, and security standards to mitigate AI-related cyber threats.

A scalable model

The UAE’s approach — anchored in public-private-people partnerships (PPPP) — offers a scalable model for other nations facing similar challenges. As digital transformation accelerates globally, the principles outlined in this report can guide countries in strengthening their cyber resilience, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and securing long-term economic growth.

Cybersecurity is no longer a localised issue; it is a global mission. Nations that invest in collective action today will be better positioned to protect their digital futures tomorrow.

The writer is the CEO at CPX.