Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano stressed his belief that the team controlled Lionel Messi’s fatigue well to avoid any injury, confirming the player continues to be healthy enough to travel to the upcoming match against Atlanta United on Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After a busy start to the 2025 campaign, with three games in seven days, Mascherano chose to rest Messi for three matches due to load management. He failed to feature against the Houston Dynamo, Cavalier FC and Charlotte FC before finally returning to the pitch against Cavalier in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 series on Thursday night.

“There were some voices saying that we were taking a risk, but we had it planned. The idea was that he play 30-35 minutes in Jamaica to have good feelings again. In the end, we were able to find the time to do it well,” Mascherano said.

“We tried to take away from the overload Messi had, so that it wouldn’t go further than that. We tried to handle it in the best way. Luckily, we were able to control it and that it didn’t turn into an injury or much more. Today he’s better and we decided to start giving him minutes. There’s no secret in this.”

Javier Mascherano speaks to Lionel Messi ahead of his introduction in Jamaica. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mascherano went on to reveal that the Inter Miami medical staff has been in constant contact with the Argentina national team doctors to update La Albiceleste of Messi’s condition heading into the March international window, adding the player should have no problem in participating with the team.

Mascherano said: “Obviously the [Argentina national team] doctors are in contact with the doctors here and they are the ones who specifically talk about that. I haven’t spoken with the coaching staff, but if they have any consultation, I will talk to them. I don’t think it will be necessary because the doctors are in contact all time.”

Argentina face Uruguay and Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers during the March international window. La Albiceleste leads the region with 25 points in 12 games, securing a spot to the 2026 edition of the tournament.

It remains unknown whether Messi will feature for Inter Miami on Sunday night against Atlanta United before reporting for international duty, though Mascherano confirmed he will travel with the rest of the squad.