Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on 16 – 19 March 2025, undertake a working visit to Tokyo in Japan, aimed at reaffirming the strong cooperation between South Africa and Japan in areas of mutual interest.

The two countries enjoy well established diplomatic relations, and the year 2025 marks 115 years of such relations.

The working visit by the Deputy President underscores South Africa’s strong commitment and the importance that South Africa attaches to the relationship with Japan.

During the working visit, the Deputy President and his delegation will meet with the Japanese Government and private sector stakeholders to advance South Africa’s key economic growth drivers such as manufactured-led growth and increasing South Africa’s exports.

The Deputy President will be supported by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Tandi Moraka; the Minister of Sport, Arts&Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie; the Minister of Higher Education, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane; the Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen; the Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau; the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.