



Elon Musk has been in the spotlight — even more so than usual — with his role in President Trump’s administration to improve efficiency in the U.S. government, but some Americans have lashed back at the Tesla CEO. Some EV enthusiasts and consumers looking to buy new cars are starting to look for alternatives to Tesla vehicles.

Consumer Reports is a trusted nonprofit that tests automobiles and surveys its members about their own vehicles. The firm tests and reviews electric vehicles and maintains a page that lists them based on how well they perform.

Here, we’ve compiled the Top 10 non-Tesla electric vehicles based on their overall CR scores. CR’s scoring system is based on a range of criteria including reliability, owner’s satisfaction, and mileage.

⏰Get expert insights and actionable trade alerts from veteran investing experts and hedge fund managers. Join TheStreet Pro today and get your first month FREE🤑

BMW and Porsche rounded out the top three vehicles, and almost all of the vehicles that made the top 10 were foreign brands.

The 2025 Nissan Leaf is the cheapest at around $28,000, while the most expensive is the Mercedes-Benz EQS at over $104,000.

Which electric vehicles are assembled in the U.S.?

The sole American brand in the top 10 is the 2025 Lucid Air. The vehicle is assembled in the company’s factory in Arizona, and some parts are manufactured abroad. The car’s lithium-ion batteries, for example, are made by Panasonic Energy in Japan. However, Panasonic plans to manufacture its lithium batteries at a facility in Kansas, as soon as early 2025.

Related: 10 Consumer Reports-recommended cars to buy cheap before Trump’s tariffs take effect

In fact, the Lucid Air (LCID) and four other cars that made the list are assembled in the U.S. at their respective automaker’s facilities from parts made in the U.S. and other countries.

The Nissan Leaf is built at Nissan’s facility in Tennessee, Mercedes-Benz makes its EQ cars at its Alabama plant, and Kia assembles its Niro EV at its Georgia facility. Porsche, BMW and Hyundai still assemble their electric cars in their home countries.

The 10 best non-Tesla electric cars, according to Consumer Reports

This list below (in ascending order from lowest to highest CR score) was compiled from data provided by the automakers and Consumer Reports, and the information included references the base model of each vehicle.

Listed MPGe values refer to combined mileage, unless specifically broken down by city and highway by the car manufacturer. Maximum horsepower is mentioned when the automaker provides data for maximum horsepower only.

Lucid Air Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

10. 2025 Lucid Air

Type : Non-luxury

: Non-luxury Starting MSR P : $69,900

: $69,900 MPGe : 121

: 121 EPA-Estimated Range : 420 miles

: 420 miles HP: 430 (max)

Nissan Leaf Bloomberg/Getty Images

9. 2025 Nissan Leaf

Type : Non-luxury

: Non-luxury Starting MSRP : $28,140

: $28,140 MPGe : 123 city / 99 highway / 111 combined

: 123 city / 99 highway / 111 combined EPA-Estimated Range : 149 miles

: 149 miles HP: 147

8. 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQE

Type : Luxury

: Luxury Starting MSRP : $74,900

: $74,900 MPGe : 86

: 86 EPA-Estimated Range : 308 miles

: 308 miles HP: 288

7. 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Type : Luxury

: Luxury Starting MSRP : $104,400

: $104,400 MPGe : 94

: 94 EPA-Estimated Range : 390 miles

: 390 miles HP: 355

Kona Electric John Keeble/Getty Images

6. 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric

Type : Non-luxury

: Non-luxury Starting MSRP : $32,975

: $32,975 MPGe : 131 city / 105 highway / 118 combined

: 131 city / 105 highway / 118 combined EPA-Estimated Range : 261 miles

: 261 miles HP: 133

Kia Niro Photo via Kia

5. 2025 Kia Niro Electric

Type : Non-luxury

: Non-luxury Starting MSRP : $39,600

: $39,600 MPGe : 113

: 113 EPA-Estimated Range : 253 miles

: 253 miles HP: 201

More on cars:

Consumer Reports’ best American cars, trucks, & SUVs of 2025

​​8 popular vehicles that are less reliable than you think, according to Consumer Reports

The 5 best auto brands for used cars, according to Consumer Reports

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

4. 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Type : Non-luxury

: Non-luxury Starting MSRP : $37,850

: $37,850 MPGe : 151 city / 120 highway / 135 combined

: 151 city / 120 highway / 135 combined EPA-Estimated Range : 240 miles

: 240 miles HP: 149

Porsche Taycan NurPhoto/Getty Images

3. 2025 Porsche Taycan

Type : Luxury

: Luxury Starting MSRP : $99,400

: $99,400 MPGe : 87

: 87 EPA-Estimated Range : 274 miles

: 274 miles HP: 402 (max)

BMW i5 SOPA Images/Getty Images

2. 2025 BMW i5

Type : Luxury

: Luxury Starting MSRP : $67,100

: $67,100 MPGe : 89

: 89 EPA-Estimated Range : 271 miles

: 271 miles HP: 335 (max)

BMW i4 China News Service/Getty Images

1. 2025 BMW i4

Type : Luxury

: Luxury Starting MSRP : $57,900

: $57,900 MPGe : 96

: 96 EPA-Estimated Range : 269

: 269 HP: N/A

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast