The 2025 Invictus Games have wrapped up in Vancouver with a closing ceremony headlined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Event producer Patrick Roberge said at a news conference earlier this week that the closing ceremony is meant to be “more intimate” than the opening ceremony held last week at BC Place Stadium in front of a crowd of about 40,000.

Roberge said Sunday’s closing ceremony at Rogers Arena is planned for a crowd of 12,000, with heavy focus on the competitors and their “journey at the Games.”

“The only one on the floor of the arena will be the competitors of the Games, along with our dignitaries for the show,” Roberge said.

Prince Harry highlights importance of adaptive sports as Invictus Games wrap As the 10th edition, and first winter edition, of the Invictus Games wrapped up in Vancouver, Prince Harry underscored the importance of the adaptive sport event for military personnel and veterans during a time of ongoing global conflict.

“It’s going to be a chance for them to come together one last time as a collective group of people, celebrating their success.”

Besides Trudeau and the Duke of Sussex, others making appearances at the closing ceremony included famed wheelchair athlete and philanthropist Rick Hansen, Olympic gold medallist Ashleigh McIvor, Paralympics bronze medallist Alexis Guimond and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

The evening featured musical performances by Canadian band Barenaked Ladies and Montreal singer Marie-Mai, as well as American musicians Jelly Roll and The War and Treaty.

Canadian and U.S. athletes join together to dance and sing as the Barenaked Ladies perform during the closing ceremony. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The event also marked a handoff point for the Games, as Vancouver is handing over the Invictus flag to representatives from the United Kingdom ahead of the 2027 iteration, to be held in Birmingham.

Earlier Sunday, Trudeau and Prince Harry dropped in to watch part of the indoor rowing finals on the last day of the Vancouver Games.

The pair sat in the bleachers with Canadian fans, cheering as athletes competing on rowing machines lined up in the middle of the room.

Prince Harry founded Games

Trudeau and Prince Harry stopped periodically to shake hands and take pictures with spectators and volunteers at the event.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 and has been in B.C. to watch a number of the events over the last week that saw 550 wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans from 23 countries compete in 11 sports in Whistler and Vancouver.

This year included six winter sports that were part of the Games for the first time.

This is the second time the Invictus Games have been hosted in Canada, following the Games in Toronto in 2017.