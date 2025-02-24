Israel on Monday denied entry to two European Union lawmakers, accusing one of promoting boycotts of the country.

Lynn Boylan, who chairs the European Parliament EU-Palestine delegation, and Rima Hassan were refused entry at Ben-Gurion airport and ordered to return to Europe.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said French politician Hassan has “consistently worked to promote boycotts against Israel in addition to numerous public statements both on social media and in media interviews”.

No reasons were immediately given for Boylan being denied entry.

Hassan was born in Aleppo, Syria and, like Boylan, is a member of The Left group in the EU parliament. On Friday, The Left group called for the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement – a pact that underpins their relations – given the International Court of Justice investigation into crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

Boylan said she had planned to meet Palestinian Authority officials, representatives of civil society organisations and people living under Israeli occupation. Boylan is a member of the Sinn Fein party in Ireland , which has been among the most vocal countries in criticising the Israeli government over its treatment of Palestinians.

“This utter contempt from Israel is the result of the international community failing to hold them to account,” Boylan said in a statement. “Israel is a rogue state, and this disgraceful move shows the level of utter disregard that they have for international law. Europe must now hold Israel to account.”