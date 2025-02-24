



The government has announced the first 750 schools to provide free daily breakfast clubs as part of a pilot scheme ahead of a planned England-wide rollout. Starting in April, 180,000 pupils in England will be offered “healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts” in schools before class, Labour said – with over a third of schools in the pilot scheme in deprived areas. But some MPs and head teachers’ unions have raised concerns the funding is too low. Labour campaigned on a promise of free breakfast clubs in every English primary school and later tripled funding to £30m.

Parents will be able to drop off children 30 minutes before their usual school time, knowing they will be offered a free breakfast, the government says. Shadow Education Minister Neil O’Brien told the House of Commons there were “a number of questions” about the plans, including “the difference in the planned spend and the much larger benefits ministers are claiming”. Analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the funding proposed for the breakfast clubs could be enough to fund all primary school pupils under a food-only model, or 60% of pupils if it had some childcare element. O’Brien questioned how the education secretary was planning to close that funding gap. But Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told the House of Commons she was “confident” the funding would be adequate. One in seven schools involved in the pilot had no before-school provision already in place, Phillipson said, and the rest either have paid-for provision or have their numbers capped. “These breakfast clubs that we are introducing will be free to every child and every parent who seeks to take them up,” she said. Phillipson did not confirm when the national rollout of the scheme would take place, but said it would be “as soon as possible”.

The Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Pepe Di’Iasio said head teachers were “really worried” the basic daily rate of just 60p per pupil was far too low. “We strongly urge the government to be more realistic about the costs involved, before it attempts to roll out this policy nationally,” he said. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has welcomed the news but also voiced concern that funding could fall short. “It will be crucial that these concerns are addressed before the programme is rolled out across the country, to ensure that it does not place further pressure on already strained school budgets,” said NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman. Announcing the first 750 schools to join the pilot scheme, the Department for Education said breakfast clubs had “an important role to play in the government’s commitment to remove the stain of child poverty”. Devon tops the list with 25 schools in the programme, followed by England’s largest local authority, Birmingham, with 24. Both Wales and Scotland have programmes to provide free breakfasts to children in primary schools. Guidance sent to schools taking part in the pilot scheme says they will receive a set-up payment to cover equipment and material. Under the scheme, schools will then be reimbursed by the government based on attendance at the clubs – a school with 50% participation in the pilot scheme could get £23,000 a year, the government said.

Newcastle upon Tyne Welbeck Academy; Our Lady and St Anne’s Catholic Primary School North Tyneside St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary, Wallsend; Langley First School; Ivy Road Primary School South Tyneside St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, South Shields; Ashley Academy; Stanhope Primary School Sunderland Barnwell Academy; Fatfield Academy; St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School, Silksworth; St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland; Hudson Road Primary School; Dame Dorothy Primary School; Richard Avenue Primary School Hartlepool St Helen’s Primary School; Greatham CofE Primary School Middlesbrough Pennyman Primary Academy; St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School Redcar and Cleveland Skelton Primary School; New Marske Primary School; Overfields Primary School; Lockwood Primary School Stockton-on-Tees Prior’s Mill CofE Primary School; Ingleby Mill Primary School; Holy Trinity Rosehill CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School; Ash Trees Academy; Green Gates Academy Gateshead St Joseph’s Catholic Infant School, Birtley County Durham Cleves Cross Primary and Nursery School Academy; Esh CofE (Aided) Primary School; St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Blackhall; St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, Bishop Auckland; Moorside Primary Academy; Witton-le-Wear Primary School; Middlestone Moor Academy; Beamish Primary School; Cockfield Primary School; St Margaret’s Church of England Primary School; Prince Bishops Community Primary School; Croft Community School Darlington High Coniscliffe CofE Primary School Northumberland Morpeth Chantry Middle School; Morpeth Newminster Middle School; Malvin’s Close Academy; Croftway Academy; Mickley First School; NCEA Warkworth Church of England Primary School; Amble Links Primary School; Otterburn Primary School; Cambo First School; Shilbottle Primary School; Bothal Primary School; Hareside Primary School; Chollerton Church of England Aided First School; Holy Trinity Church of England First School Knowsley Blacklow Brow School; Eastcroft Park School; Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School; Hope Primary School – A Joint Catholic and Church of England Primary School Liverpool St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School; Fazakerley Primary School; New Heights High School St Helens Ashurst Primary School; Garswood Primary and Nursery School; Pace Sefton King’s Lander Primary Academy; St Monica’s Catholic Primary School Wirral Woodchurch Road Academy; Overchurch Junior School; Castleway Primary School; Leasowe Primary School; St Paul’s Catholic Primary School; Heygarth Primary School; The Observatory School Bolton Lever Edge Primary Academy; St Paul’s CofE Primary School, Astley Bridge; Devonshire Road Primary School; Kearsley West Primary School; Gilnow Primary School; Forwards Centre Bury Radcliffe Hall Church of England Methodist Primary School; Emmanuel Holcombe Church of England Primary School; St John with St Mark CofE Primary School Manchester Oasis Academy Harpur Mount; Manchester Communication Primary Academy; Crowcroft Park Primary School; Pike Fold Primary School; St Agnes C of E Primary School Oldham Richmond Academy; Greenhill Academy; Alt Academy; Westwood Academy; Northmoor Academy; Whitegate End Primary and Nursery School; St Agnes CofE Primary School; Greenfield St Mary’s CofE School Rochdale Bamford Academy Salford St Joseph the Worker RC Primary School; New Park Academy Stockport Outwood Primary School Tameside Greenfield Primary Academy; Hawthorns School Wigan St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School; Bickershaw CofE Primary School; St Stephen’s CofE Primary School Halton Palace Fields Primary Academy; Kingsway Primary Academy School; Hillview Primary School; St Martin’s Catholic Primary School and Preschool Warrington Bruche Primary School Academy; Beamont Primary School Lancashire Pendle Primary Academy; Maharishi Free School; Sharneyford Primary School; Rawtenstall Balladen Community Primary School; Morecambe and Heysham Torrisholme Community Primary School; Burscough Village Primary School; St Mary’s CofE Primary School Rawtenstall; Balderstone St Leonard’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; Clayton-le-Woods Church of England Primary School; Coppull St John’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; Medlar-with-Wesham Church of England Primary School; Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School; St Mary’s Catholic Primary School Euxton Blackburn with Darwen Audley Infant School Cheshire East Disley Primary School; Ashdene Primary School; Pott Shrigley Church School Cheshire West and Chester Over Hall Community School; St Bernard’s Roman Catholic Primary School; Victoria Road Primary School; Wolverham Primary and Nursery School; St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy; Winsford High Street Community Primary School; Hartford Manor Primary School & Nursery Cumberland Seaton Academy; Broughton Primary School; Castle Carrock School; Yewdale School; Arlecdon Primary School; Wigton Nursery and Infant School; Inglewood Infant School; Brook Street Primary School; Blackford CofE Primary School; Beckermet CofE School; Waberthwaite CofE School; Hallbankgate Village School; The Bishop Harvey Goodwin School (Church of England Voluntary Aided) Westmoreland and Furness Burton Morewood CofE Primary School; Yanwath Primary School; Lindal and Marton Primary School; Storth CofE School; Coniston CofE Primary School; Lindale CofE Primary School; Culgaith CofE School; Langdale CofE School; St Thomas’s CofE Primary School; Morland Area CofE Primary School; Selside Endowed CofE Primary School; Warcop CofE Primary School Barnsley Summerfields Primary Academy; Shawlands Primary School; Brierley Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School Doncaster Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy; Carr Lodge Academy; Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy; Bentley High Street Primary School; Edlington Victoria Academy; Rosedale Primary School; Park Primary School; Bawtry Mayflower Primary School Rotherham Coleridge Primary; Brookfield Junior Academy Sheffield Totley All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; High Green Primary School; Carfield Primary School Bradford Dixons Marchbank Primary; Dixons Manningham Academy; Copthorne Primary School; The Academy At St. James; Beckfoot Priestthorpe Primary School & Nursery; Baildon Glen Primary School; Dixons Music Primary; Lady Royd Primary School; Ben Rhydding Primary School; Co-op Academy Delius Calderdale Scout Road Academy; Trinity Academy St Peter’s; St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy; Luddenden CofE School; Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School; Elland Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Junior, Infant and Nursery School Kirklees Scissett Middle School; Field Lane Junior Infant and Nursery School; St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy; Manorfield Infant and Nursery School; Batley Grammar School; Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School Leeds Kippax Ash Tree Primary School; Christ Church Upper Armley Church of England Primary School; Cockburn Haigh Road Academy; Micklefield Church of England Primary Academy; Dixons Trinity Chapeltown; Robin Hood Primary School; Bankside Primary School; Park Spring Primary School; Bramley St Peter’s Church of England Primary School; Carr Manor Community School Wakefield Darrington Church of England Primary School; Featherstone North Featherstone Junior and Infant School; City of Kingston upon Hull; Longhill Primary School; Maybury Primary School; Neasden Primary School; Kingswood Parks Primary School; St Vincent’s Voluntary Catholic Academy; St Mary Queen of Martyrs VC Academy; Endsleigh Holy Child VC Academy; St Nicholas Primary School; Thorpepark Academy; Ings Primary School; St Charles Voluntary Catholic Academy; Broadacre Primary School; Ganton School East Riding of Yorkshire Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School A Catholic Voluntary Academy; St Mary’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy; North Cave Church of England Primary School; Newport Primary School; Welton Primary School; Leven Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Bugthorpe Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Willerby Carr Lane Primary School; Riverside Special School North East Lincolnshire Bursar Primary Academy; Western Primary School North Lincolnshire Oasis Academy Parkwood; Winterton Church of England Infants’ School North Yorkshire Leyburn Primary School; Riverside School, Tadcaster; Saxton Church of England Primary School; St George’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy; St Peter’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy; Linton-on-Ouse Primary School; Sheriff Hutton Primary School; Giggleswick Primary School; Leavening Community Primary School; Ingleby Greenhow Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Ruswarp Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Fylingdales Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Sharow Church of England Primary School; Askrigg Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Long Preston Endowed Voluntary Aided Primary School; Springwater School York St Paul’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School Derbyshire Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School; North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy; Chaucer Infant School; Sale and Davys Church of England Primary School; William Rhodes Primary and Nursery School; Bradwell Junior School; Ashbourne Primary School; Morley Primary School; Barrow Hill Primary Academy; Bamford Primary School; Darley Dale Primary School; New Mills Primary School; Parwich Primary School; Lenthall Infant and Nursery School; Elton CofE Primary School; Eyam CofE Primary School; Rowsley CofE (Controlled) Primary School; Earl Sterndale CofE Primary School; Kirk Ireton C of E Primary School; Matlock Bath Holy Trinity CofE Controlled Primary School; Peak Forest Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Fitzherbert CofE (Aided) Primary School Derby Firs Primary School; Hardwick Primary School; Cavendish Close Junior Academy; Ash Croft Primary Academy; Cottons Farm Primary Academy; Carlyle Infant and Nursery Academy; Castleward Spencer Academy; Shelton Junior School Leicestershire Parkland Primary School South Wigston; Captains Close Primary School; Riverside Community Primary School Birstall; Griffydam Primary School; Worthington School; Oxley Primary School Shepshed; Witherley Church of England Primary School; Dorothy Goodman School Hinckley Leicester Merrydale Junior School; Braunstone Community Primary School; Woodstock Primary Academy; Heatherbrook Primary Academy; Abbey Mead Primary Academy; Buswells Lodge Primary School; Krishna Avanti Primary School; Avanti Fields School Nottinghamshire St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy; St Peter’s CofE Primary Academy, Mansfield; Normanton-On-Soar Primary School; William Lilley Infant and Nursery School; Hallcroft Infant and Nursery School; Larkfields Junior School; Misterton Primary and Nursery School; Arnold Mill Primary and Nursery School; Orchard Primary School and Nursery; Holly Primary School; Wood’s Foundation CofE Primary School Nottingham William Booth Primary and Nursery School; Crabtree Farm Primary School Lincolnshire St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, A Voluntary Academy; St Nicholas CE Primary Academy St Anne’s Church of England Primary School, Grantham; The Lincoln St Peter at Gowts Church of England Primary School; Newton-on-Trent CofE Primary School; Great Ponton Church of England School; The Marston Thorold’s Charity Church of England School; The Eresby School, Spilsby North Northamptonshire Gretton Primary Academy; Havelock Infant School; Havelock Junior School; Oakway Academy; Danesholme Infant Academy; Compass Primary Academy; Thrapston Primary School; Whitefriars Primary School; Great Doddington Primary West Northamptonshire DSLV E-ACT Academy; Spring Lane Primary School; Queen Eleanor Primary Academy; Braunston Church of England Primary School; Byfield School; Wootton Park School; Barry Primary School; Billing Brook Special School Birmingham Erdington Hall Primary School; E-ACT Nechells Academy; Mansfield Green E-ACT Academy; The Oaklands Primary School; St George’s Church of England Primary School; Yarnfield Primary School; Pegasus Primary School; Hillstone Primary School; Nonsuch Primary School; St Wilfrid’s Catholic Junior and Infant School; The Oaks Primary School; Ark Victoria Academy; Hall Green Infant School; Lozells Junior and Infant School and Nursery; Bellfield Junior School; Glenmead Primary School; Woodthorpe Junior and Infant School; World’s End Infant and Nursery School; St Patrick and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School; Anglesey Primary School; Mapledene Primary School; Wilson Stuart School; Mayfield School; Langley School Coventry Keresley Grange Primary School; Joseph Cash Primary School Dudley Manor Way Primary Academy; Tenterfields Primary Academy Sandwell Corngreaves Academy; St John Bosco Catholic Primary School; St Mary Magdalene CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Shenstone Lodge School Solihull Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Primary School; Kineton Green Primary School; Kingshurst Primary School Walsall Goldsmith Primary Academy; Rivers Primary Academy; King Charles Primary School; Pool Hayes Primary School; Oakwood School Wolverhampton Lanesfield Primary School; Penn Fields School Staffordshire Landau Forte Academy Greenacres; The Meadows Primary School; Shobnall Primary & Nursery School; Langdale Primary School; St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School; Landywood Primary School; Holy Trinity CofE (C) Primary School; The Fountains Primary School Stoke-on-Trent St Gregory’s Catholic Academy; Greenways Primary Academy; Alexandra Junior School; Alexandra Infants’ School; Milton Primary Academy; Co-op Academy Grove Herefordshire Longtown Community Primary School; Little Dewchurch CofE Primary School; Whitchurch CofE Primary School Worcestershire Oasis Academy Warndon; St Stephen’s CofE First School; Catshill First School; Meadows First School; Westacre Middle School; Upton-Upon-Severn CofE Primary and Pre School; Red Hill CofE Primary School; Holy Redeemer Catholic Primary School; Sytchampton Endowed Primary School; Blackminster Middle School; Cookley Sebright Primary School; Bewdley Primary School; Riversides School Shropshire Oakmeadow Church of England Primary and Nursery School; Highley Community Primary School; Woodlands School Telford and Wrekin Lawley Primary School; St Matthew’s Church of England Aided Primary School and Nursery Centre Warwickshire The Nethersole CofE Academy; St James’ CofE Academy; Wolvey CofE Primary School; Goodyers End Primary School Luton Venture Academy; Denbigh Primary School; Parklea Primary School; William Austin Junior School; Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre Bedford The Hills Academy; Priory Primary School; Turvey Primary School; Hazeldene School; Riseley CofE Primary School; Greys Education Centre Central Bedfordshire Linslade School; Alameda Middle School; Etonbury Academy; Westoning Lower School; Meppershall Church of England Academy; Laburnum Primary School; Swallowfield Primary; Maulden Lower School; Moggerhanger Primary School; Shefford Lower School Cambridgeshire Buckden CofE Primary School; Peckover Primary School; Mepal and Witcham Church of England Primary School; Hartford Junior School; Hartford Infant and Preschool; Stapleford Community Primary School; Upwood Primary Academy; St Laurence Catholic Primary School; Great Wilbraham CofE Primary Academy; Meldreth Primary School; The Spinney Primary School; Kings Hedges Primary School Peterborough Northborough Primary School; St John Henry Newman Catholic VA Primary School Essex Kents Hill Junior School; St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Colchester; Kirby Primary Academy; Pemberley Academy; Hilltop Infant School; Laindon Park Primary School & Nursery; King’s Ford Infant School and Nursery; Down Hall Primary School; Newport Primary School; St Andrew’s Bulmer Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Dr Walker’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Fyfield; St Peter’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, South Weald; Radwinter Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; Rodings Primary School; St Andrew’s CofE Primary School; Leverton Primary School; Upshire Primary Foundation School Southend-on-Sea Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School; St Helen’s Catholic Primary School; Heycroft Primary School Thurrock Shaw Primary Academy; Mossbourne Herd Lane Academy; Horndon-On-the-Hill CofE Primary School; Bonnygate Primary School Hertfordshire Flamstead End School; Hormead Church of England (VA) First School; Lodge Farm Primary School Norfolk Woodlands Primary Academy; St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary Academy & Nursery’ Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy; Heacham Infant and Nursery School; Blenheim Park Academy; St William’s Primary School; Kinsale Infant School; Brooke Voluntary Controlled Church of England Primary School; Forncett St Peter Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; Duke of Lancaster School; Sheringham Woodfields School; John Grant School, Caister-on-Sea Suffolk The Beeches Community Primary School; Great Heath Academy; Long Melford Church of England Primary School; Beck Row Primary Academy; Henley Primary School; Somerleyton Primary School; Fressingfield Church of England Primary School; Charsfield Church of England Primary School; Occold Primary School; Howard Community Academy; Wetheringsett Church of England Primary School; Earl Soham Community Primary School; Priory School; Stone Lodge Academy; Riverwalk School Greenwich Fossdene Primary School; Saint Mary Magdalene Church of England All Through School; St Peter’s Catholic Primary School Hackney Thomas Fairchild Community School; Grasmere Primary School; Nightingale Primary School Islington Whitehall Park School; Laycock Primary School; Vittoria Primary School Kensington and Chelsea Ashburnham Community School; Fox Primary School Lambeth St Luke’s Church of England Primary School; Van Gogh Primary; St Helen’s Catholic Primary School; Henry Fawcett Primary School Lewisham Deptford Park Primary School; Downderry Primary School; Edmund Waller Primary School; Elfrida Primary School; Lucas Vale Primary School; Rushey Green Primary School; John Ball Primary School; Brent Knoll School Southwark The Belham Primary School; Crawford Primary School Tower Hamlets Chisenhale Primary School; St Luke’s Church of England Primary School Wandsworth The Alton School; Anglo Portuguese School of London Westminster Millbank Gardens Primary Academy Barking and Dagenham John Perry Primary School; William Ford CofE Junior School; Robert Clack School; Monteagle Primary School; Richard Alibon Primary School with ARP for Cognitive and Learning Difficulties: SEN Base Barnet Claremont Primary School; Ashmole Primary School; Tudor Primary School Bexley Willow Bank Primary School; Jubilee Primary School Furness Furness Primary School; St Margaret Clitherow RC Primary School; Preston Park Primary School; Donnington Primary School; St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School Bromley Warren Road Primary School; Hayes Primary School Croydon Chestnut Park Primary School; Oasis Academy Ryelands; Elmwood Junior School Ealing Downe Manor Primary School; Blair Peach Primary School; Wolf Fields Primary School Enfield Carterhatch Infant School; St Matthew’s CofE Primary School Haringey Holy Trinity CofE Primary School; St Mary’s Priory RC Infant School; Earlham Primary School Harrow The Welldon Park Academy; Weald Rise Primary School; Glebe Primary School Havering Drapers’ Pyrgo Priory School Hillingdon St Matthew’s CofE Primary School; Pield Heath House RC School Hounslow Cavendish Primary School; The Rosary Catholic Primary School Merton St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School Newham Bobby Moore Academy; Brampton Primary School Redbridge Coppice Primary School Richmond upon Thames Nelson Primary School Sutton Cheam Park Farm Primary Academy; Cheam Common Junior Academy; Cheam Fields Primary Academy; Brookfield Primary Academy; Cheam Common Infants’ Academy Waltham Forest Salisbury Manor Primary School; Edinburgh Primary School; Ainslie Wood Primary School; Lime Academy Hornbeam Buckinghamshire St Mary’s Church of England School; Ashmead Combined School; Hawridge and Cholesbury Church of England School Milton Keynes Holmwood School; Brooksward School; The Willows School and Early Years Centre; St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School; Brooklands Farm Primary School East Sussex Seaford Primary School; St Thomas A Becket Catholic Primary School; Torfield School Hampshire St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School; Farnborough Grange Nursery & Infant Community School; The Ferns Primary Academy; Marlborough Infant School; Long Sutton Church of England Primary School; Rownhams St John’s Church of England Primary School; John Keble Church of England Primary School; Hordle CofE (VA) Primary School; Manor Church of England Infant School Portsmouth Court Lane Junior Academy Southampton Bevois Town Primary School; St John’s Primary and Nursery School Windsor and Maidenhead St Edward’s Royal Free Ecumenical Middle School, Windsor West Berkshire Francis Baily Primary School Reading Caversham Park Primary School; St Anne’s Catholic Primary School Slough Pippins School; Claycots School Kent Salmestone Primary School; Kingsnorth Church of England Primary School; Knockhall Primary School; Sunny Bank Primary School; Chilmington Green Primary School; Westmeads Community Infant School; Downs View Infant School; Laddingford St Mary’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; St Edmund’s Church of England Primary School; Meadows School Medway St Helen’s Church of England Primary School, Cliffe Isle of Wight Gatten and Lake Primary School; Barton Primary School Oxfordshire Cholsey Primary School; Queen Emma’s Primary School; Botley School; Barton Park Primary School; Edward Feild Primary School; Marsh Baldon CofE Primary School; Checkendon Church of England (A) Primary School; St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Oxford Surrey Cross Farm Infant Academy; Mytchett Primary & Nursery Academy; Lakeside Nursery & Primary Academy; South Camberley Primary and Nursery School; The Vale Primary School; Kingfield Primary School; Shawley Community Primary Academy; West Ashtead Primary Academy; Hurst Park Primary Academy; Hatchlands Primary; Gosden House School West Sussex Baldwins Hill Primary School, East Grinstead; Holmbush Primary Academy; Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School; St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School, Horsham; Westbourne Primary School; Parklands Community Primary School; The Meads Primary School; Birdham CE Primary School; Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School; Rogate CofE Primary School; Nyewood CofE Junior School; Bishop Tufnell CofE Primary School, Felpham Bath and North East Somerset St Michaels Junior Church School; Peasedown St John Primary School City of Bristol Summerhill Academy; Oasis Academy New Oak; Nova Primary School; Chester Park Junior School; Briarwood School North Somerset Worle Village Primary School South Gloucestershire St Anne’s Church of England Primary School; Christ Church Hanham CofE Primary School Dorset Dorchester Middle School; Marshwood CofE Primary Academy; Bridport, St Mary’s Church of England Primary School; Durweston Church of England Primary School; Stoborough Church of England Primary School; St George’s Church of England Primary School, Langton Matravers; Cerne Abbas CofE VC First School; Powerstock Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Elm Academy; Malmesbury Park Primary School; Bearwood Primary and Nursery School Wiltshire Amesbury Archer Primary School; Hilmarton Primary School; Holbrook Primary School Swindon St Mary’s Catholic Primary School; Seven Fields Primary School; Wroughton Junior School Devon Broadclyst Community Primary School; East Worlington Primary School; St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Axminster; Bearnes Voluntary Primary School; Charleton Church of England Academy; Thurlestone All Saints Church of England Academy; Lew Trenchard Church of England Primary School; Dunsford Community Academy; Whipton Barton Junior School; Whipton Barton Infants and Nursery School; Lifton Community Academy; Beaford Community Primary & Nursery School; St Sidwell’s Church of England Primary School & Nursery; Horwood and Newton Tracey Community Primary School; St Andrew’s Church of England Academy; Sandford School; Ilfracombe Infant and Nursery School; Shebbear Community School; Tavistock Primary & Nursery School; Stoke Canon Church of England Primary School and Pre-School; Goodleigh Church of England Primary School; St Catherine’s CofE Primary School; Glendinning Academy; Ellen Tinkham School; Bidwell Brook School Plymouth St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School; St Peter’s RC Primary School; Widey Court Primary School; Pilgrim Primary Academy; Pennycross Primary School Torbay St Michael’s Church of England Academy; Sherwell Valley Primary School Cornwall Trenance Learning Academy; St Ives Infant School; St Merryn School; Altarnun Primary School; Carclaze Community Primary School; Tregony Community Primary School; Luxulyan School; St Catherine’s CofE Primary School; Mount Charles School; St Francis CofE Primary School; Egloskerry Primary School; Jacobstow Community Academy; Gwinear Community Primary School; Community & Hospital Education Service Ap Academy; Penwith Alternative Provision Academy Gloucestershire The Rosary Catholic Primary School; Kemble Primary School; Grange Primary Academy; Bream Church of England Primary School; St Catharine’s Catholic Primary School; Calton Primary School; Kingswood Primary School; Stonehouse Park Infant School; Down Ampney Church of England Primary School; Huntley Church of England Primary School; Paternoster School; Battledown Centre for Children and Families; Belmont School; Sladewood Academy; The Shrubberies School Somerset St Mary’s & St Peter’s Church School; Shepton Beauchamp Church School; Castle Cary Community Primary School; West Pennard Church of England Primary School





Source link