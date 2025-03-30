The Israeli army has announced plans to change the layout of the Palestinian refugee camps in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm as part of a large-scale military operation in the northern occupied West Bank that has been ongoing since late January.

The plans aim to completely wipe out the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams refugee camps, transforming them into neighbourhoods within the two cities, with the goal of preventing them from serving as “incubators for terrorist organisations,” the military was quoted as saying by Israeli media.

On the ground, demolition operations are being carried out daily, with the Israeli military issuing repeated warnings to hundreds of Palestinian families about the impending destruction of their homes. These families have been unable to legally challenge the orders, as the target is stated as purely military.

Saleh al-Zuhairi, a member of the Popular Committee for Services in Nur Shams camp, told Middle East Eye that Israel’s plan is already being implemented in the camp. The army is dividing it into sections and opening main streets, each at least 10 metres wide and over 500 metres long.

A recently constructed street in the camp runs vertically from one end to the other, alongside several horizontal streets. No fewer than six of these streets will remain intact within the camp.

“So far, three streets have been opened, and they’ve begun opening horizontal roads. Residents whose houses are set to be demolished and confiscated are informed of a decision issued by the Israeli courts. This means the residents no longer even have the land to rebuild on,” he said.

The demolition of homes doesn’t just concern those directly impacted. When one house is demolished, all neighbouring buildings are affected due to the structural layout of the camps, where space is limited.

“When we are notified of the intention to demolish 30 homes, it actually means demolishing at least 100, because all the homes are built vertically. Similarly, when they tell us they will demolish 10 homes, they end up demolishing 40, without accounting for the significant damage to the neighbouring homes,” Zuhairi added.

So far, at least 500 homes in the camp have been completely levelled, along with hundreds more partially damaged. The camp’s 13,000 residents were all forced to leave, and everyone in the surrounding area was displaced.

Turning camps uninhabitable

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that the Israeli army’s broader plan in the Palestinian camps is to ensure freedom of activity and create a new security reality.

A large number of homes have been searched for allegedly being used as operation rooms by Palestinians for “the preparation of explosive devices.”

According to the newspaper, 200 homes were demolished in the Jenin camp, and roads spanning five kilometres were constructed. In Nur Shams camp, around 30 homes were demolished, and roads half a kilometre long were built. In Tulkarm, 15 homes were demolished, and a 200-metre long road was paved, all to facilitate access for Israeli forces when necessary.

In response, an Israeli security source confirmed that the demolitions were fully carried out after receiving approval from the Central Command and legal advice. A ban was then issued on the reconstruction of the demolished buildings and roads.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the army has prepared similar plans for the remaining 18 camps in the West Bank but that they will not be implemented unless these camps follow the example of Jenin camp in hosting armed groups.

The newspaper said the army’s intention is to destroy the refugee narrative that the camps perpetuate.

The Israeli military also said it conducted a tour of Jenin camp for the heads of Israeli authorities in the West Bank, including settler leader Yossi Dagan, head of the Northern West Bank Settlement Council. The tour highlighted how the army’s activities in the area is creating a new reality where the camp is no longer used as a base for launching attacks.

In Tulkarm camp, the situation is not much different. Many homes were demolished to open up and widen roads to allow easier access for Israeli military vehicles.

Faisal Salama, the coordinator of the camp’s popular committee, told MEE that the Israeli army demolished entire blocks and residential units, removed the debris from the demolitions and altering the camp’s architectural structure.

“They are expanding streets, roads, and internal entrances in the centre of the camp to facilitate the entry of military vehicles and change the geographical and demographic landscape,” he said.

Salama said that another goal Israel seeks to achieve is reducing the population by demolishing homes and displacing residents, creating a hostile environment until the camp becomes uninhabitable.