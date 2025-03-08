Two Palestinian civilians were killed and more wounded on Saturday morning in an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of people east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in a clear breach of the ceasefire agreement.

According to Wafa news agency, the two killed Palestinians were identified as Mahmoud al-Hassi and Mahdi Jargoun.

Since Friday, Rafah has been subjected to Israeli shelling and drone strikes, with reports of bombardment in several residential neighbourhoods.

Israel has been accused of violations of the ceasefire agreement almost every day since it came into effect on 19 January.

At least 48,446 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023, with an additional 111,852 people wounded.