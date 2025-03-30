It seems like everyone on Earth — and beyond — is getting into the podcast business these days.

The International Space Station National Laboratory just launched “Between a Rocket and a Hard Space,” a brand-new podcast that explores the future of space innovation.

The series will delve into the discoveries, innovations, projects and personalities helping to forge the future of space. Episodes can be accessed via all major platforms, including Apple Podcast, iHeartRadio, Spotify and YouTube.

Key artwork for the ISS National Laboratory’s new podcast series. (Image credit: NASA/ISS National Laboratory)

According to the podcast’s webpage, its pun-tastic name reflects the extraordinary challenges and complexities of venturing into the hazardous environment of space, with a focus on the overwhelming benefits that space-based research and development can offer.

“Between a Rocket and a Hard Space” is hosted by Patrick O’Neill, longtime public affairs and outreach lead for the ISS National Lab, which is a government-funded institution that conducts a range of research on the U.S. parts of the station. The new podcast will offer “exclusive insights from scientists, engineers,and visionaries leveraging the unique environment of low Earth orbit to push the boundaries of research and technology development,” according to the webpage.

Additionally, the podcast will look at the latest important decisions from space industry policymakers; venture capitalists and funding institutions helping to infuse cash into the evolving space economy; and educators on the ground level influencing our greatest resource, those agile young minds hoping to become the next generation of visionaries.

The podcast’s first episode is available here. In it, O’Neill chats with ISS National Lab Chief Scientific Officer Michael Roberts about the pioneering science occurring on the venerable orbiting lab and its real-life impact on technology, medicine, and industry.

Roberts discusses his unique perspectives on microgravity’s expansive role in pharmaceutical research, regenerative medicine, revolutionary materials and in-space manufacturing.

O’Neill has been the chief communicator for every space station resupply mission featuring ISS National Lab-sponsored payloads since 2012, and he’ll provide his expert experience and insights in each successive podcast episode, drawn from years working in collaboration with veteran innovators and scientists who’ve kept the International Space Station on our radar.