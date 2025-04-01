In the video, the man is approached by a police officer who asks him to leave as he is not a guest. He largely ignores both the officer and the translator and stares blankly into space. Later, when the officer tries to open his bag, the man turns to the camera and says, “I have not given them permission to touch my bag.”
The footage immediately provoked angry comments, with one message reading, “Japanese police officers are too polite” and another suggesting, “Foreign tourists are taking Japan for granted.”
Makoto Watanabe, a professor of communications and media at Hokkaido Bunkyo University in Eniwa, Hokkaido, said the Japanese public was struggling to understand why streamers act in this way – but added, “We are becoming very angry.”