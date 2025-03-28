Spain women’s coach Montse Tomé has cited “sporting reasons” once again for leaving 2023 World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso out of her latest squad.

Tomé announced her 23-player roster for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League double header against Portugal on Friday.

Hermoso, who was the victim of the 2023 Women’s World Cup kiss scandal, has not played for the national team since October 2024.

“There’s no reason other than a sporting one,” Tomé said. “We have evaluated Jenni. We know she is working to come [back] to the national team.

Jenni Hermoso is Spain’s leading goal-scorer with 57 goals. Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

“She was in our preliminary squad which means she is doing things well. We believe the 23 players we have chosen are the ones we need for these two games.”

Hermoso is Spain’s all-time leading scorer with 57 goals in 123 appearances. She joined Mexican side Tigres Femenil in January 2024 and has five goals in 13 league games this season.

The 34-year-old revealed her desire to return to play for Spain earlier this week and despite missing out on selection this time, Tomé has not closed the door for Hermoso to play for the national team again.

“Jenni has been and is an important player,” she said. “In the last month, her performances have progressed. I’ve been told and I’m aware that she is keen to keep working to come to the national team.

“I’ve said it many times there is no door close to any player. Our job is to choose the best players based on our needs. Not all of them can come.

“Right now we have 71 players in the preliminary squad. She is a player that has experience, that has a history in the national team.”

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and her Barcelona teammate Patri Guijarro return to the squad having missed Spain’s last two Nations League games because of injuries.

“In this list we have a group of players where we gather youth with a lot of talent, players with experience that are very ambitious,” Tomé said.

“We are very happy with the group of players we have.”

Spain, who are third in Group 3 of the Women’s Nations League, play at leaders Portugal on April 4 before hosting their neighbours four days later.