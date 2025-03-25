Jeremy Clarkson has taken aim at Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Top Gear host had just one word to say on the problems Tesla has been facing recently.

Clarkson called Elon Musk an “idiot” and attributed the backlash against Tesla as “payback.”

In 2008, Clarkson gave a harsh evaluation of the Tesla Roadster on BBC’s Top Gear viewers, starting a feud with Elon Musk. A BBC segment depicted the vehicle experiencing brake issues at 55 miles. The review led Elon Musk to file a lawsuit against the BBC. The legal proceedings did not change Clarkson’s point of view regarding the vehicle.

Clarkson vs. Musk: A legal battle over Tesla’s reputation



Clarkson provided his account of the dispute in an article for the Times. He denied being unfair in his review of the Tesla Roadster and cited issues with the car’s reliability, the high price point, and thandling problems.

Elon Musk suspected Jeremy Clarkson had written a negative review of the Tesla Roadster without driving the EV. His lawsuit against Clarkson resulted in a complete loss for the automaker, both in court and during the appeal process in 2013. Clarkson believes Musk has not put the Tesla Roadster lawsuit behind him even after his company lost it decisively.

Live Events



Elon Musk said in a 2013 BBC Newsnight interview that Top Gear focused on entertainment rather than factual reporting. He claimed that Jeremy Clarkson held a strong negative opinion toward electric vehicles. Musk expressed that he had no animosity toward the BBC even though he engaged in legal proceedings against its broadcast division.Also Read : NBA Season 2024-2025 Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Stats, key players, predictions and bets

Musk’s political move and Tesla’s declining sales

Tesla’s fortunes have changed after Elon Musk became close to Trump and started overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The new administrative position aims to reduce US government spending as well as diminish the country’s $36 trillion national debt.

Musk’s comments and actions have generated public opposition. Anti-Musk demonstrators have vandalized Tesla showrooms and cars across the United States and in other countries as well. The sales of the EV company have experienced a major decline, especially in European markets. According to data from Jato Dynamics, Tesla sold less than 16,000 vehicles throughout Europe last month, which represented a 44 per cent decrease from sales in 25 nations, including the UK, Norway, and Switzerland.

Clarkson’s parting shot at Musk

The author ended his article with a biting observation stating that Tesla owners face challenges because of Musk’s diminishing fame. The journalist claimed that a friend of his applied a label to their Tesla’s exterior to admit that the purchase occurred before he discovered that Elon Musk was “an idiot”.

Also Read : NY Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: Where to watch NBA 2024-2025 match live, prediction



The future direction of Tesla’s reputation and its sales performance will depend on how Musk handles his dual roles in business and politics.

FAQs:

