The recently released JFK assassination files, declassified by President Donald Trump, reveal that the CIA secretly operated a base in Nairobi, Kenya, during the 1960s. Nairobi was one of six African cities—Lagos, Nigeria; Rabat, Morocco; Johannesburg and Pretoria, South Africa; and Salisbury (now Harare), Zimbabwe—that hosted CIA operations as the agency sought to expand its influence during the Cold War. While the files lack specific details, the base likely played a key role in countering Soviet influence and monitoring African political movements. The CIA’s involvement with Kenya has since evolved into a partnership, especially after the 1998 US embassy bombings in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

Source: Kenyans.co.ke