Ella-Grace Trudeau spoke about the difficulties of growing up in the public eye over the last ten years and told Liberals gathered in Ottawa for the leadership convention that she was proud to have watched her father “fight for our country.”

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s daughter, sixteen-year-old Ella-Grace, introduced her father before his speech to Liberal party members on Sunday in what is likely to be his final speech in the job.

“My brothers and I have shared our dad with you for the past 12 years. Now we’re taking him back. But before we do, I guess you can have him one last time,” she said, before Trudeau took the stage for his own speech.

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney was elected leader of the Liberal party, and prime minister of Canada, at the convention with more than 85 per cent of the vote of Liberal party members. The convention featured speeches from Justin Trudeau, former prime minister Jean Chrétien and Carney, after the vote count was announced.

In her speech, Ella-Grace Trudeau said that while she knew from experience that being prime minister is a hard job, “it’s not that easy to be the kid of a prime minister, either.”

“Imagine constantly seeing your dad or even news about him as you scroll through your feed,” said Ella-Grace Trudeau. “I gotta say I’m looking forward to seeing more of him at home and less of him online.”

