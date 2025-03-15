More than 25,000 people will hit the road Sunday for the 40th running of the Los Angeles Marathon, to the delight of race fans and the dismay of drivers making their way through the area.

The marathon starts at 7 a.m. at Dodger Stadium and finishes in Century City.

Runners will head northwest toward Los Feliz before heading west to West Hollywood and southwest through Beverly Hills toward Brentwood, where they will turn around and make their final push to the finish line at Santa Monica Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars.

Event Alert: The Los Angeles Marathon will take place Sunday, March 16, 2025. Expect street and freeway on/off ramp closures along the race route. pic.twitter.com/h9XHjmYT11 — Southern California 511 (@Go511) March 14, 2025

L.A. drivers should expect changes to their routes. Rolling road and freeway ramp closures begin as early as 3 a.m. on race day, according to event organizers. Those nearest the starting line will reopen at 9 a.m., and most streets will reopen to traffic by 1 p.m. The last barricades near the finish line will lift at 8 p.m.

The first closures of the day include several ramps on the north- and southbound 101 Freeway between Temple Street and Hollywood Boulevard, and multiple ramps on the north- and southbound 110 Freeway between Hill Street and Sunset Boulevard. All are expected to reopen by noon.

On the southbound 405 Freeway, the Wilshire Boulevard exit will be closed in both directions from 4:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Full details on all surface street and freeway closures along the 26.2-mile route are available on the race’s website .

Coverage of the race begins at 6 a.m. on KTLA-TV. There will also be a livestream at facebook.com/LAMarathon.